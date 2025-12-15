Making nourishing choices isn’t just about healthy ingredients, but about eating meals that are enjoyable and delicious too! Lately, I’ve been loving overnight oats. It’s a balanced meal that is grounding and satisfying, while giving me good energy to take on the day.

As you head into the final weeks of the holiday season, this nourishing bowl of festive overnight oats is a great way to support your body well while enjoying delicious flavors.

With smooth almond butter and bright raspberries on top and a creamy base of rolled oats, vanilla protein powder, a dash of cacao powder, and mashed banana, this is such a balanced breakfast!

Benefits behind the breakfast

Rolled oats for fiber to support healthy digestion

Flaxseed for omega-3s to help reduce inflammation and support hormone balance

Banana with potassium and vitamin B6 to support muscle function

Nut butter for a boost of healthy monounsaturated fats to keep blood sugar steady

A pinch of salt to support hydration and electrolyte balance for healthy nerve function

Cacao nibs are high in flavonoids, which support heart and brain health

This is just one of 5 festive holiday oats! Paid subscribers will get the complete set of recipes, plus a downloadable guide for easy prep. This is perfect for a nourishing holiday week. ✨ Plus, now through the end of the year, you can upgrade to an annual subscription and enjoy 20% off as a little holiday gift to yourself, while experiencing everything Grace & Greens has to offer.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Servings: 1 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 4 hours 5 minutes | Gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the base:

1/2 banana

1 teaspoon ground flaxseed

1/3 cup water

1/3 cup gluten-free rolled oats

1 scoop vanilla protein powder - I love KION protein powder (plus, get 10% off) and Ancient Nutrition’s vanilla bone broth protein powder

1 pinch (about 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt)

1 teaspoon cacao powder

1/3 cup frozen raspberries

For the toppings:

1 tablespoon raw almond butter

1 teaspoon unsweetened cacao nibs

1 tablespoon frozen raspberries

Instructions

Mix base: In a bowl, mash the banana. Add flaxseed and water. Mix until combined. Add oats and mix. Add protein powder, salt, and cacao powder. Mix until combined. Add frozen raspberries and mix. Add base to a jar. Top and seal: Top with raw almond butter, unsweetened cacao nibs, and frozen raspberries. Seal and store in an airtight container in the fridge for at least 1 hour, but preferably overnight. Serve: Serve cold or slightly warmed and enjoy for up to 4 days in the fridge.

Pro tip: If you want to enjoy it warm, you can remove the lid of the jar and heat it in the microwave for 15 to 30 seconds.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the protein powder and you’re good to go.

Want all 5 festive overnight oat recipes in one place? Paid subscribers get the complete Holiday oats guide + a downloadable prep PDF! Get 20% off for 1 year

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack. Stay tuned for more festive holiday oats recipes coming soon!

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ if you found it valuable? It helps more people find me, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!

Better yet, forward it to a friend who would love a nourishing and delicious holiday breakfast!

Share

🥬 Access all recipes in The Recipe Box

🥬 Unlock all previous meal plans

🥬 Stay connected on social media

🥬 Shop my favorite kitchen essentials

🥬 Unlock exclusive discounts