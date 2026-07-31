I used to dine out and enjoy the most incredible dishes only to feel like I could never make it at home. But over time, I got a lot more comfortable with making sauces, spices, and toppings to bring a dish to the next level.

Often, a task feels quite daunting until we do it. If you’re a pickled onion like I am, you’re going to love how surprisingly easy they are to make at home!

I’ve been adding them to just about everything — salads, rice bowls, egg scrambles, and the sweet/sour flavor is truly incredible.

Plus, fermented foods are incredible for gut health. These pickled onions act as a prebiotic, which can support good bacteria and build a more thriving microbiome.

Ingredients

For the pickled red onions (make ahead):

1 red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup very warm water (I boil mine in a kettle and let it settle for a few minutes

Instructions

Make the pickled onions: Add the thinly sliced red onion to a large mason jar. Add 1 1/2 tsp kosher salt, 1 Tbsp maple syrup, and 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar directly to the jar. Pour in 1 cup warm water to cover. Leave unsealed and let sit at room temperature for at least 2 hours, then cover and transfer to the fridge. The longer they sit, the better.

Pro Tips

The longer the pickled onions sit, the better. If you can make them the night before, the flavor will be even more vibrant and complex. They keep in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

This Grilled garlic steak with peach chimichurri salad tastes so much better with pickled onions — you have to try it!

For jars, I am using this Ball Jar, and I also love anything by WECK - particularly this Glass Tulip Canning Jar for pickled onions. Anything that seals well works great for this recipe.

Stay tuned for next week’s recipe: Grilled garlic steak with peach chimichurri salad

Wishing you a nourishing & joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker