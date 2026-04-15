In the past 5 years, I’ve visited over 12 countries, 10 states, and regularly spend about 25% of each year traveling. While the routines and rhythms on the road are a little different than at home, I’m sharing exactly what I do to feel my best while traveling!

Whether you love routine or rely on it to support your health, I’ve learned the body is resilient and embracing a healthy balance can be just as valuable for your overall wellbeing.

A trip with some changes in routine or a few mindful indulgences doesn’t mean that your health priorities have to completely step to the wayside.

Traveling isn’t about disregarding everything you know about supporting your health, but instead being flexible and shifting with your current circumstances to make the most of the experience.

After all, it’s the foundations that support overall health and well-being best. Not the perfect evening routine or the optimal workout split, but the balance of nourishing whole foods, movement, hydration, sleep, sunshine, and connection.

I love feeling great, healthy, and energized, and I bet you do too! So let’s get into everything I’m sharing in this special travel guide.

In this blog, we’ll cover: