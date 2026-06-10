There are approximately 90 days left of summer, and I will not be spending one single minute of it feeling anything less than my absolute best.

No one loves feeling exhausted, bloated, or simply down any time of year, but especially not during the beautiful days of sweet, sweet summer.

With longer hours of daylight, plenty of fresh produce, and many days spent around large bodies of crystal blue water, there is truly so much to enjoy about this season. I want you to make the most of this time, too!

In this post, I’m sharing my favorite summer wellness habits to help you feel energized, nourished, and truly at your best all season long.

1) Support your digestion

Feeling bloated and uncomfortable is never fun, but especially not when you’re trying to relax and enjoy by the pool or go for a hike with your friends.

When my gut health feels out of whack, I always go back to basics.

Simple, whole foods

Warm water with lemon or this hot tea — I love this one!

Quality sleep

Deep breathing

You might be thinking, but Grace, it’s 90 degrees outside! But having a hot tea in the morning or to wind down in the evening might be the thing you need to support you and your digestion best.

2) Leave room for margin

The extra hours of daylight can make it all too enticing to fill up your calendar. Let’s travel here, let’s have dinner later, let’s work a little bit longer.

While there are times when I fully think you should maximize the extra time, try to leave some breathing space for you to simply enjoy.

Wouldn’t it be so lovely to sit on the back patio for an extra few minutes chatting with your family? Or reading one more chapter because you have some time in the afternoon.

Breathing space is good for all of us — it’s good for the body, it’s good for the mind, and it’s good for the soul.

3) Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

This is one of the easiest habits to forget about, especially if you’re a loyal water bottle carrier like me.

Did you know that if you’re feeling thirsty, it’s actually a sign that you’re already dehydrated?

But, hydration isn’t just limited to drinking more water. Grab a piece of watermelon, snack on some sliced cucumbers with a pinch of salt, and enjoy some cold, steeped ginger-turmeric tea.

I’m also a big fan of these electrolytes, especially after a sweaty workout or the warm summer days outside. Flavorful, refreshing, and nourishing!

4) Nourish your body with all the yummy food

Bright berries, cold ice cream (dairy-free for me!), burgers fresh off the grill, loaded green salads, chocolate treats, creamy pesto – my mouth is watering just thinking about all of the delicious foods that characterize summer.

Done are the days when health means restriction or perfection - this summer, we’re focused on balance, moderation, and variety.

Embracing the joy of nourishment means you get to choose what feels best for your body!

I opt for homemade dairy-free ice cream because I know it makes me feel my best. But I’m definitely still going to enjoy ice cream with my husband as a regular rhythm of the season!

Find the regular rhythms that support you best. When you’re enjoying nourishing meals with fiber, protein, and healthy fats regularly, a sweet treat here and there isn’t going to completely derail your health goals.

And if you need inspiration for what to cook this summer, paid members get it every week. I’d love to have you join the community so you can eat well and feel good all summer long!

5) Play, enjoy, and have fun!

Arguably, one of the most important ways to enjoy this season is to enjoy it! I mean, truly, fully, enjoy it!

Honestly, this might be one of the most underrated wellness tips I have for you.

As we get older, life tends to feel more mundane because we have fewer novel experiences. The best way to combat that?

Try new things. Do things just for the fun of it. Say yes to something that you loved doing as a kid but haven’t done in years.

My summer bucket list includes swimming, making crafts & collages, creating new sweet treats, going to the strawberry patch, riding my bike more often, and hosting a few summer dinner parties. What’s on your summer bucket list?

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I truly want you to feel your absolute best this summer. And with these small habits, you’re well on your way to supporting your body well so you can truly embrace every bit of this season!

Stay tuned for plenty of simple, nourishing, and delicious summer recipes so you can stay nourished and feeling great all summer long.

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All the best,

Grace Barker

Thanks for reading the joy of nourishment, a column from Grace & Greens that shares real-life wellness tips and practical ways to feel your best every day!

Let me know in the comments which of these 5 habits you most want to focus on this summer. It really would be such a gift if you left a comment or a like. It helps reach more great people just like you :)

More from Grace & Greens

Gain inspiration to cook something nourishing and delicious with the recipe box, connect with me on social media, check out what I’m buying to support my health these days, or learn more about getting more personalized support with 1:1 health coaching.