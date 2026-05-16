Happy Saturday! I hope that wherever this finds you, you’re getting a moment to relax, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

Between traveling, work, and the many social events that always seem to pop up as soon as the weather warms up, I’ve been trying to build in more moments of breathing space.

Though even looking at the calendar can feel overwhelming, it’s totally worth trying. I’ve noticed such a BIG difference in my stress levels, digestion, and energy when I slow down and lean on regular rhythms that I know support me well.

5 easy habits to help you feel good

Take a few minutes to breathe each morning (preferably outside in the sunshine)

Eat balanced meals full of fiber, protein, and healthy fats

Enjoy warm water with lemon to start the day and boost your digestion

Move your body; I’ve been rotating between strength training and walks

Read a good book to wind down before bed — This new rom com just came in and I’m already obsessed

Fiber as the focus

Of all the habits on that list, the one I’ve been most focused on lately is the food piece — specifically fiber.

Eating balanced meals with whole foods is a great way to support gut health, but I wanted to take it a step further after all the benefits Jasmin D the RD shared with us this week!

I've been using this to help me keep track of how much fiber I’m eating. After all, knowledge is power and this is a great way to get a benchmark.

Plus, I’ve been leaning on these easy habits to incorporate more fiber without feeling bloated.

Now the moment you’ve been waiting for…. this week’s meal prep plan!

It’s full of balanced, nourishing recipes — all of which keep fiber top of mind so you can eat well, feel good, and of course hit your fiber goals!

I can’t wait to see all those filled out fiber charts at the end of the week in the group chat :)

Each recipe is designed to be prepped ahead and mixed and matched throughout the week, which means less decision fatigue and more energy for everything else on your plate. So, let’s get into this week’s fiber-fueled menu!

What I made this week:

Pistachio raspberry basil seed pudding — An easy prep-ahead breakfast with 13 grams of fiber, this refreshing breakfast is the perfect nourishing meal to start your day. Plus, it’s loaded with protein to keep you full and satisfied until lunch time.

5 minute spinach artichoke tuna salad — We’re pairing two well-loved foods: spinach artichoke dip and tuna salad, and elevating it for a high-fiber, high-protein lunch on the go. This pairs beautifully with fresh crudités, seed crackers or even coconut oil popcorn to keep things fun and exciting!

Mediterranean chicken plate with roasted vegetables & vegan tzatziki — An easy weeknight dinner that will transport you to your favorite Greek island. Enjoy this balanced, gluten-free and dairy-free dish loaded with a variety of flavors! (Plus, it’s great for leftover lunches the next day)

Golden turmeric rice bowls with cabbage salad and beef shawarma — Fight inflammation and hit your fiber goals with this bountiful bowl. I absolutely love the color and variety of this easy dish, perfect for prepping ahead and assembling anytime you need a nourishing meal.

Creamy parsley hummus (without tahini) - Chickpeas are a go-to fiber ingredient at our house, with almost 9 grams of fiber per 1/4 cup! This creamy hummus is balanced with anti-inflammatory garlic and fresh parsley for a dipping sauce that goes with everything.

What I bought, prepped and enjoyed

Get the full grocery list, 60 minute prep guide, and downloadable PDF of this week’s recipes as a paid subscriber of Grace & Greens, so you can save time and eat well all week long!