Flourless double chocolate chip cookie cake

Ingredients (8 servings)

2 cups almond flour

1/2 cup coconut flour

3/4 cup date sugar

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

2 Tbsp milled flaxseeds

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

4 Tbsp water

Appliances & Utensils

mixing bowls

measuring cups

round baking dish

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Line your baking dish with parchment paper. In a small bowl, stir together 2 Tbsp flaxseed and 4 Tbsp water. Let it sit for 5–10 minutes to thicken. In a large bowl, combine almond flour, coconut flour, date sugar, salt, and baking soda. Stir in the flax egg, avocado oil, and vanilla. Mix until a thick dough forms. Add both white and dark chocolate chips to the bowl. Stir to combine. Scoop the dough into your baking dish and press it evenly across the surface. Smooth the top. Bake for 30-40 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the center is set. Let cool in the dish for at least 15 minutes before slicing. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Top with whipped cream or ice cream (DF options) for some added sweetness to this cookie cake!

