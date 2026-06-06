We’ve been home from Paris for less than 24 hours, and while I love traveling, it feels especially restful to be back home and in my regular routine.

And let’s be honest, my favorite restaurant is definitely my house (and hopefully one day it will be my very own garden-to-table cafe)!

Even while traveling, my favorite dishes are simple, balanced meals that are full of fresh produce. With enough protein to keep me full, fiber to support a flourishing gut, and a dose of healthy fats for balancing hormones, a well-rounded dish never disappoints.

As part of my post-travel routine, I love grabbing an abundance of fresh produce and cooking a few dishes that are extra nourishing and supportive. While my garden isn’t fully ready for harvesting just yet, I stopped by the farmers’ market to get a taste of some local summer produce — hydrating zucchini and squash, bright red raspberries, North Carolina sweet potatoes, and smooth butter lettuce.

Whether you’re just returning from travel and need something extra nourishing or simply want to set yourself up well for the week with produce-forward dishes, this mini meal prep includes two balanced recipes with 4 servings each, plus an afternoon snack loaded with fiber, antioxidants, and collagen.

Walking through the many markets in France, I have so many ideas for recipes that I just can’t wait to share with you! I truly believe that eating seasonally and locally can taste so much better, whether you’re stopping by the farmers’ market on a Saturday morning, ordering from a CSA, or even shopping the local section when ordering groceries online.

All to say, let’s get into this week’s nourishing & delicious meals!

Here’s what I made this week

Green goddess salmon glow bowl

A creamy pesto is one of my favorite dressings, whether loading it onto brown rice pasta, blackened chicken or scrambled eggs, it pairs well with everything!

This glow bowl is full of healthy fats to support balanced hormones, glowing skin, and of course, a flavor combination that will make you want to cook this easy dish all summer long.

Anti-inflammatory hot honey beef bowl

Another saucy dish that is packed with micronutrients, this hot honey beef bowl is an ode to the viral meal that came about last summer.

Honey is an anti-inflammatory powerhouse rich in antioxidants which supports the gut, offers natural energy, and even can help reduce oxidative stress. I’ve been incorporating it into breakfast lately, but we’re changing things up this week with this nourishing bowl.

Plus, I just got in another order of this quality raw honey — If you want to give it a try, we have a special community discount code: GRACEANDGREENS!

Fiber-fueled raspberry cacao snack bark

The bright red raspberries at the farmers’ market were calling my name this week. Full of fiber and antioxidants, I layered them right on top of a chocolate peanut butter base. Altogether, this is a balanced snack packed with collagen, healthy fats, and a boost of fiber to keep you full until dinner. Plus, who doesn’t love a nourishing sweet treat?

This week’s grocery list & recipes

One of the best parts about ingredient prepping is that you can mix and match the different ingredients to make nourishing bowls all week long! If you want dinner taken care of for the whole week, just double up the recipes and you’ll have 16 servings.

Download the grocery list, unlock this week’s healthy & easy recipes, and get access to all 75+ weekly meal plans below — exclusively for paid subscribers