Now let's get cooking!

Fresh greens taco salad

Enjoy the simple, yet flavorful combination of fresh veggies and protein with this Fresh greens taco salad. From the vibrant avocados and crunchy green spinach to the savory ground beef, this bowl is packed with flavor and nutrients. Protein provides your body with everything it needs to repair and maintain lean muscle. It can also keep you fuller for longer, making you less likely to snack on quick-energy foods, supporting your overall health. Make this dish your own with a fresh red or green salsa to top.

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the beef:

1 pound lean (93/7) ground beef

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

2 tablespoons chili powder

1¾ teaspoons onion powder

1⅓ teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

⅔ teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the vegetables:

2 medium sweet potatoes, washed and diced

2 mixed colorful bell peppers, washed and sliced

1 sweet onion, washed and sliced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

For topping:

4 cups fresh spinach

2 avocados

1 lime

Hot sauce, optional

Instructions

Prepare the veggies: Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper. Add 2 sliced bell peppers, 2 diced sweet potatoes, and 1 sliced sweet onion onto the pan. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and ½ teaspoon kosher salt. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until cooked. Cook the taco beef: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add 1 pound of 93/7 ground beef and cook for 7 to 9 minutes, breaking it up until fully browned. Stir in 2 tablespoons chili powder, 1 3/4 teaspoons onion powder, 1 1/3 teaspoons smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 2/3 teaspoon dried oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, along with 2 tablespoons of water. Let it simmer for a few minutes, until the beef is evenly coated and flavorful. To serve: Wash and slice 2 ripe avocados and 1 lime. Add a handful of fresh spinach to each bowl. Top with the taco-seasoned ground beef, a scoop of roasted veggies, and avocado slices. Squeeze fresh lime juice and hot sauce on top, enjoy!

Pro Tip: If roasting vegetables earlier in the week, you can go ahead and prepare these in advance for an easy night of cooking.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Make lentils or black beans with taco seasoning in a separate pan.

