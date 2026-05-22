Happy Memorial Day weekend!

With this warmer weather in NC this week, I’ve been craving something that’s both nourishing and refreshing for an afternoon treat.

While I love a good protein ball, incorporating bright berries seemed like the perfect fit — especially since they taste even better when eaten frozen. After a little time in the kitchen and a lot of taste tests, these delicious dessert bites were born!

Not only are these delicious treats naturally sweetened with fiber-rich dates, but they incorporate protein and healthy fats too.

Thanks to the balanced ingredients, you can enjoy this treat without a sugar crash or random cravings shortly after enjoying one!

Immediately after trying one of these delicious frozen treats, I knew that you would love it too. I hope you enjoy this bonus recipe as a special thank you for being a part of this incredible community!

When you make these this weekend, I’d love to see — tag me on social media or share it right in our group chat! It’s been so much fun to hear from so many of you this week and to see you cooking.

Servings: ~12 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan

Ingredients

For the base:

1 cup pitted Medjool dates

1 cup gluten-free rolled oats

1/2 cup vanilla protein powder — I prefer this one!

1/2 cup peanut butter, unsweetened and salted

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed

6 teaspoons water

For the topping:

1 1/2 cup frozen strawberries

1/4 cup frozen blueberries

Instructions

Make the base: Add 1 cup pitted Medjool dates, 1 cup gluten-free rolled oats, 1/2 cup vanilla protein powder, and 1/2 cup peanut butter to a food processor. Blend until the mixture comes together into a thick, sticky dough. Add the binders: Add 1 Tbsp milled flaxseed and 6 tsps water to the food processor. Blend again until fully combined. Transfer to the fridge and let firm up for 10 minutes. (If it’s still too crumbly, add an extra tsp of water) Fill the muffin tin: Line a muffin tin with silicone liners or parchment cups. Scoop an even portion of the base into each of the 12 cups, pressing down gently to flatten. (Be sure to save about 1/4 cup to add the final crumble on top) Warm the berries: Place the frozen strawberries and frozen blueberries in two separate microwave-safe bowls. Microwave each in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until the berries are warm and slightly broken down but still have some whole pieces remaining — about 3 rounds total. Add the toppings: Spoon the warm strawberry mixture over 10 of the muffin cups and the warm blueberry mixture over the remaining 2. Add the 1/4 cup reserve of crumble across all of the cups. Freeze: Transfer the muffin tin to the freezer and freeze for at least 1 hour, or until fully firm. Serve: Remove from the freezer and let thaw for 10 minutes before enjoying this frozen treat. Store: Transfer to an airtight container and store in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Pro tips

Can I prep these ahead of time? Yes — these are made for the freezer! Make a full batch and store in an airtight container for up to 1 month. They’re ready whenever you need a quick, nourishing snack.

Can I make these without protein powder? Yes, swap the protein powder for an additional 1/2 cup of oats or almond flour. The texture will be slightly softer but still delicious.

What comes next?

Stay tuned for this Saturday’s grocery guide, where I’m sharing everything I cooked for our household of two this week — and what I did to make eating well a little easier, even on the busiest days.

See you in your inbox tomorrow,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ or 🔄 if you found it valuable? It helps more people discover Grace & Greens, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!

🥬 Work with me 1:1 — let’s build a plan that actually fits your life

🥬 Subscriber-only resources & bonus recipes!

🥬 More nourishing & delicious recipes

🥬 Watch what's cooking this week!

🥬 Shop my favorite kitchen essentials