30 minute garlic ginger salmon bowls with edamame rice
An easy weeknight dinner, made with flaky salmon, high-fiber rice, and refreshing cucumber slices. Paired with avocado or spicy mayo, this balanced and delicious bowl is a go-to meal in our house.
Remember Emily Mariko? Well, she had a good thing going with the salmon and rice bowls.
They made the menu this week, but with a few upgrades to make it even more nourishing — like adding edamame to the rice for an extra boost of fiber and swapping out the sauce for one made with avocado oil instead of seed oils.1
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Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein