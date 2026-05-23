Remember Emily Mariko? Well, she had a good thing going with the salmon and rice bowls.

They made the menu this week, but with a few upgrades to make it even more nourishing — like adding edamame to the rice for an extra boost of fiber and swapping out the sauce for one made with avocado oil instead of seed oils.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein