Garlic-lemon chicken Greek bowls

Servings: 4 | Time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the chicken:

1.5 pounds chicken thighs (boneless, skinless)

1 tablespoon garlic olive oil

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Fresh black pepper, to taste

For the salad:

1 English cucumber, washed and chopped

2 red bell peppers, washed and chopped

1 bunch fresh parsley leaves, washed and chopped

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 tablespoon garlic olive oil

Fresh black pepper, to taste

For the chickpeas:

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon garlic olive oil

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

For the quinoa:

1 cup dried quinoa, rinsed

2 cups chicken bone broth

Instructions

Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven to 400°F and line two sheet pans with parchment paper. Prepare the chicken: Place 1.5 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken thighs on one of the sheet pans. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of garlic olive oil and squeeze the juice of half a lemon over it. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, and a few turns of freshly ground black pepper. Add rinsed chickpeas and bake for about 20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and slightly golden around the edges. With a meat thermometer, check for an internal temperature of 165°F. Cook the quinoa: In a small pot, add 1 cup rinsed and drained quinoa with 2 cups of chicken bone broth, and bring to a boil. One boiling, reduce heat to love, cover with the lid, and let cook for about 15 minutes. Then, remove from heat and leave the lid on for an additional 5 minutes to continue steaming it. Fluff with a fork and set aside. Prepare the salad: In a bowl, combine the washed and chopped English cucumber, 2 red bell peppers, and parsley leaves. Add 1 tablespoon garlic olive oil, the juice of the remaining half lemon, and a few grinds of black pepper. Toss until combined. Serve: Prepare each plate with the cooked quinoa, roasted chickpeas, chopped cucumber and bell pepper salad, then a chicken thigh. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: If you don’t have garlic olive oil, you can use regular olive oil with 2 cloves garlic minced and mixed with the oil.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the chicken for hummus or tofu to ensure this is a protein-packed dish.

