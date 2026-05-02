Gluten-free banana biscuits
A nourishing breakfast addition that you can prep ahead of time. Warm and fluffy, these biscuits are lightly sweet and crispy on the outside, making the perfect base for an egg sandwich.
I was expecting to drink my fair share of matcha while traveling in Japan. And while I did enjoy some delicious iced matcha (Cloud Club — you were incredible!), the cafe culture and coffee scene was popping all across Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka.
At times it felt like I was visiting Paris, with fresh baked bread and delicious looking bakeries on many street corners and back alleys.
This gluten-free biscuit recipe is an ode to all of the fresh baked goods I witnessed in Japan. And it wouldn’t be complete with fried eggs, which were so commonly served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner alike. I hope you enjoy!
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Servings: 6 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total: 25 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free