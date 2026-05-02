I was expecting to drink my fair share of matcha while traveling in Japan. And while I did enjoy some delicious iced matcha (Cloud Club — you were incredible!), the cafe culture and coffee scene was popping all across Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka.

At times it felt like I was visiting Paris, with fresh baked bread and delicious looking bakeries on many street corners and back alleys.

This gluten-free biscuit recipe is an ode to all of the fresh baked goods I witnessed in Japan. And it wouldn’t be complete with fried eggs, which were so commonly served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner alike. I hope you enjoy!

Servings: 6 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total: 25 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free