Gluten-free banana bread loaf

Servings: 6 to 8 | Time: 60 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Stand mixer or 2 large mixing bowls

Measuring cups & spoons

9x5-in loaf pan

Parchment paper

Ingredients

For the wet ingredients:

3 ripe bananas, peeled

3/4 cups coconut sugar

2 large eggs

1/4 cup avocado oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

For the dry ingredients:

1 1/4 cups Bob’s 1:1 Gluten-free baking flour

1/2 cups rolled oats, blended

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

For topping:

1 banana, peeled and sliced in half

Instructions

Preheat the oven: Set your oven to 350°F and line a 9x5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. Mix the wet ingredients: In a large mixing bowl, add 3 ripe bananas, 3/4 cups coconut sugar, 2 large eggs, 1/4 cup avocado oil, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 1/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk, mixing until well combined. Add the dry ingredients: Pause the mixer, and add in 1 1/4 cups Bob’s 1:1 Gluten-free baking flour, 1/2 cups blended rolled oats, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Mix until fully combined. Bake: Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth out the top with a spatula. Add the additional banana, cut lengthwise on top for decoration. Bake on the center rack for 50 to 60 minutes, or until cooked. Cool and serve: Remove from the oven and let the loaf cool in the pan for 30 minutes before lifting it out using the parchment paper. Store in the fridge until you are ready to enjoy!

Pro Tip: Microwave for 30 to 60 seconds and add a dollop of peanut butter before serving.

