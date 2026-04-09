A few weeks ago, I shared with you a gluten-free cake recipe that I noted as ‘my absolute favorite recipe I’ve developed to date.’

When many of you began sharing with me how much you loved it, I knew I had to try my hand at some more variations of this nourishing dessert.

With my first variation being a little out of the box, I figured what better way to make carrot cake than the classic — rich cream cheese, crunchy chopped walnuts, and honey to give it that refreshing flavor of spring.

I really love pistachios (and of course all things green), so I didn’t know if I would like it as much as my first recipe.

After enjoying in a thick piece of the moist carrot cake topped with a generous portion of icing, I knew that it was just the right balance of flavors! And everyone else at the dinner party thought so too!

“This is the best cake you’ve ever made” were the words that came out of my husband’s mouth, followed by a friend saying “I don’t even like cake and I love this” and another mentioning “I love that it’s sweet, but not too sweet.”

This carrot cake with honey walnut cream cheese frosting has just the right balance of sweetness, while still being light and refreshing.

Plus, it’s made with nourishing ingredients so you can support a healthy gut microbiome and your overall health goals too.

Whether you’re celebrating something soon or simply want a reason to celebrate, I hope you enjoy this classic carrot cake!!!

Servings: 8 to 10 | Prep: 15 minutes | Total time: 60 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, refined sugar-free