I often get asked what are my favorite foods as a food blogger. Honestly, peanut butter is top on that list. And what better way to enjoy peanut butter than in a creamy Thai peanut sauce?

Since I’m all about the balance when it comes to healthy eating, this dish is truly packed with flavor, plus a couple of added benefits. It’s packed with protein to balance the blood sugar, the sauce is made up of healthy fat to support hormone health, plus ginger to aid in digestion. I’m also using rice noodles instead of wheat for more steady energy. And of course, it’s loaded with some veggies for fiber, antioxidants, and micronutrients.

If you’re a peanut butter lover like me and you’re looking for a balanced and easy weeknight dinner, or a meal prep friendly meal, this one is for you. Enjoy!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein