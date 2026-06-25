In the spirit of prioritizing moments of rest and joy after a busy week, I love visiting farmers’ markets — the smell of fresh peaches wafting through the air, the large colorful mounds of squash and zucchini just waiting to be picked, the smiling faces greeting you at every stand, and the feeling of relaxation knowing it’s the weekend!

When met with an invitation to check out a local market during our visit with family, I was delighted! From the mobile book store and live cooking demo to the organic farm stand with every bit of in-season produce you can imagine, I loved wandering this new parking lot that transformed into a busy market every weekend.

As soon as my eyes stumbled upon a gluten-free dark chocolate muffin amidst the large bakery case piled high with fresh goods, I knew I had to try it! Gooey in the center, a rich flavor of cacao with every bite, and drizzled with white chocolate on top — this was an incredible combination. And you would never know it was made without flour or milk.

After returning home, I quickly stepped into my test kitchen and immediately tried my hand at this delicious treat.

If you’re a chocolate lover like me or enjoy a fresh-baked sweet treat, you’re going to love these gluten-free dark chocolate chunk zucchini muffins.

Made with zucchini for an extra boost of fiber and cacao for a dose of antioxidants, these refined-sugar-free muffins are made with quality ingredients.

I truly believe that eating healthy doesn’t mean you have to cut out food you love. Instead, it’s an opportunity to level up the amount of nourishment you gain with every meal you make.

I hope you enjoy these delicious muffins (and the smell that lingers in your kitchen)! I’d love to see photos, so please, snap a shot when they’re fresh out of the oven and share it with us in the chat.

Servings: 12 muffins | Prep: 15 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free

Ingredients

For the wet ingredients (part 1):

1/4 cup avocado oil

1/4 cup unsweetened and unsalted almond butter

2/3 cup coconut sugar

1/4 cup maple syrup

For the wet ingredients (part 2):

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut yogurt

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the dry ingredients:

1 3/4 cups gluten-free 1:1 flour

1/8 cup oat flour (I blended up gluten-free rolled oats)

4 teaspoons unsweetened cacao powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon espresso powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

For the mix-ins:

2 cups grated zucchini, squeezed dry

1 cup dairy-free 72% dark chocolate chunks

For topping:

Dairy-free white chocolate chips, for topping

Instructions

Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven to 425°F and line a muffin tin with liners. Prepare the zucchini: Grate 2 cups of zucchini, then wring out the excess moisture using a clean kitchen towel or cheesecloth. Set aside. Mix the wet ingredients, part 1: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup avocado oil, 1/4 cup almond butter, 2/3 cup coconut sugar, and 1/4 cup maple syrup until smooth and well combined. Mix the wet ingredients, part 2: In a separate bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup coconut yogurt, 2 eggs, and 1 tsp vanilla extract until smooth. Pour into the large bowl with the oil mixture and whisk until fully combined. Mix the dry ingredients: In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 3/4 cups gluten-free flour, 1/8 cup oat flour, 4 tsp cacao powder, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp espresso powder, 1 tsp baking soda, 1 tsp baking powder, and 1/2 tsp salt. Combine: Fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until just combined. Fold in the squeezed zucchini, followed by 1/2 cup of chocolate chunks. Fill the muffin tin: Divide the batter evenly between 12 muffin liners, filling each about 3/4 full. Top each muffin with the other half of the dark chocolate chunks. Bake: Bake at 425°F for 5 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 350°F without opening the door and continue baking for 16 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool and serve: Let the muffins cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Heat white chocolate chips in 30-second intervals and then drizzle on top. Enjoy!

Pro tips

Why do I need to start at a higher temperature? Starting at 425°F gives the muffins a quick rise and helps create that classic domed bakery-style top, then dropping to 350°F finishes baking them through.

Why squeeze out the zucchini? Zucchini holds a lot of water, and squeezing it out prevents the muffins from turning out dense or soggy.

What does the espresso powder do? Espresso powder doesn’t add a coffee flavor in this small amount; it just deepens the chocolate flavor.

Can I make these dairy-free? Yes, this recipe is already dairy-free as written using coconut yogurt and dairy-free chocolate chips.

How do I store these? Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days, or in the fridge for up to a week (but they probably won’t last that long). These also freeze for up to 3 months — just thaw at room temperature or warm in the microwave for 20 seconds.

Can I swap the coconut yogurt? Yes, plain Greek yogurt works well if you’re not dairy-free, or unsweetened applesauce can be used for a lighter option.



I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by clicking the 3 dots and converting it to a PDF, emailing it to yourself, or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ or 🔄 if you found it valuable? It helps more people discover Grace & Greens, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!

I truly want you to live a well-nourished life — where you feel energized, strong, and at home in your body every single day. If you’re a busy woman who wants to eat well and feel good — without the overwhelm of diet culture — you’re exactly who Grace & Greens is for. It’s a bi-weekly dose of nourishing recipes and honest wellness, delivered straight to your inbox. Paid subscribers get access to the growing online cookbook, resources to help you incorporate healthier habits, plus whole food meal plans so you think less about what to eat each week.

Read more

🥬 NEW: Work with me 1:1 — let’s build a plan that actually fits your life

🥬 Subscriber-only exclusives!

🥬 View the full recipe box

🥬 Connect with me on social media

🥬 Shop my health & wellness essentials for Prime Day