Gluten-free dark chocolate chip banana walnut muffins

Servings: 12 | Time: 60 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Stand mixer or 2 large mixing bowls

Measuring cups & spoons

12-cup muffin pan

Muffin tin liners

Ingredients

For the wet ingredients:

3 ripe bananas, peeled

3/4 cups coconut sugar

2 large eggs

1/4 cup avocado oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup light coconut milk

For the dry ingredients:

1 1/4 cups Bob’s 1:1 Gluten-free baking flour

1/2 cups rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup raw walnuts

½ cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat the oven: Set your oven to 350°F and line a 12-cup muffin pan with liners. Mix the wet ingredients: In a large mixing bowl, add 3 ripe bananas, 3/4 cups coconut sugar, 2 large eggs, 1/4 cup avocado oil, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 1/4 cup coconut milk, mixing until well combined. Add the dry ingredients: Pause the mixer, and add in 1 1/4 cups Bob’s 1:1 Gluten-free baking flour, 1/2 cups rolled oats, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Mix until fully combined. Add in ½ cup raw walnuts and ½ cup dark chocolate chips. Bake: Pour the batter into each muffin cup. Bake on the center rack for 40 to 50 minutes, or until cooked. Cool and serve: Remove from the oven and let the muffins cool in the pan for 30 minutes. Store in the fridge until you are ready to enjoy!

Pro Tip: Microwave for 30 to 60 seconds to enjoy.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: n/a

