If you asked me six years ago what healthy eating meant, I would have quite a different answer than today. Then, my answer would be shared with a posture of restrictiveness and rigid structure that was unsustainable and frankly, no fun.

I used to believe the lie that healthy eating looked one certain way, and if it wasn’t almost solely fruits and vegetables, then it was wrong.

Past me was so hyper-focused on perfection that I missed out on the very meaning of true and whole nourishment.

But today, that same question of what healthy eating means elicits quite a different response. It’s one filled with joy, energy, and life.

Thankfully, I’ve unlearned and relearned what it looks like to nourish my body well, providing it with a variety of nutrients to support you in thriving in daily life.

For me, nourishment is no longer just about what is on my plate, but also how I fill my days, who I spend time with, when I move, what I think about, and more.

Letting go of restriction

Nourishing your body shouldn’t be the end goal, but the fuel to support you as you live out your purpose in daily life. It’s the way you get to be a good steward of the body you’ve been given. By nourishing your body, you show yourself love and care, which directly flows out as you interact with others.

Whether nourishing your body has been a past struggle for you, too, or it’s still a battle you’re fighting today, my heart goes out to you.

Learning, unlearning, and relearning is tough. Especially when the world is sharing an overwhelming amount of information that can be conflicting and confusing.

But, I want you to know that you’re not alone. My hope is that Grace & Greens can continue to be a space for you to feel encouraged and inspired to choose nourishment, whatever that may look like for you. May you experience joy trying new ingredients, cooking with loved ones, and caring for your body well.

Choosing nourishment and baking superfood cookies

I first baked these coconut dark chocolate chunk cookies for a holiday cookie exchange, with a desire to provide people with a nourishing dessert that is absolutely delicious too!

Past me might have thought that cookies were too unhealthy or that having a dessert wasn’t necessary, but now the balanced approach I create emphasizes that choosing nourishment is less about restriction and instead about adding in more of the good. Cookies and a holiday gathering are the perfect pairing, so baking something ridiculously nourishing and absolutely delicious to share with others brought me so much delight!

I hope that as you wrap up the holiday season and head into the new year, you’re able to do it with a mindset of choosing nourishment, whatever that looks like for you in each moment.

Along the way, I’m here to support you, inspiring and equipping you to make healthy choices that are both sustainable and enjoyable.

What are the benefits of these cookies?

Like I said, we’re all about adding in more of the good, so I’m considering these superfood cookie! Made with gluten-free rolled oats, shredded coconut, dark chocolate and coconut sugar, these cookies are made with nutrient-packed ingredients to boost the benefits.

Gluten-free rolled oats - A fiber-rich boost for these cookies, rolled oats are high in beta-glucan fiber. This supports gut health and digestion, while offering protein, magnesium, and iron.

Ground flaxseeds - Another fiber packed ingredient rich in omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseeds support digestion, heart health, and help fight inflammation. Plus, flaxseeds contain lignans, which are antioxidants that supports hormone balance.

Coconut sugar - When baking, I choose to use sweeteners like honey, pure maple syrup, and coconut sugar. Since they have a lower glycemic index than white sugar, these ingredients offer a sweet flavor that have a smaller impact on blood sugar levels.

Unsweetened shredded coconut - This adds texture and healthy fats to these cookies, which can support more sustained energy. Shredded coconut also has minerals like manganese and copper, which support a healthy metabolism and immune function.

72% dark chocolate - I’m a lover of dark chocolate, and for good reason. It’s rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, which support heart health, overall mood, and brain health. Did you know that a higher cacao percentage is directly correlated with the amount of antioxidants and their benefits?

Gluten-free coconut dark chocolate chunk oatmeal cookies

Servings: 14 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan

Inspired by Ambitious Kitchen

Mixing bowls

Measuring cups & spoons

Sheet pan & parchment paper

Cooling rack

Cookie scooper

Spatula

Microwave-safe bowl

Ingredients

For the flax egg:

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed

4 tablespoons water



For the wet ingredients:

¼ cup melted and cooled coconut oil

½ cup coconut sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

(+Additional water as needed)



For the dry ingredients:

3/4 cup 1:1 gluten free flour — I love Bob’s Red Mill 1:1 GF flour

¼ cup gluten-free rolled oats

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup 72% dark chocolate chunks — I used the Trader Joe’s 1 lb chocolate bar and cut it into chunks



For topping:

Sea salt for topping

Instructions

Prep: Preheat your oven to 350°F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Make the flax egg: In a small bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed with 4 tablespoons water until combined. Set aside for about 5 minutes, until it thickens. Melt the coconut oil: Place ¼ cup coconut oil in a glass container and heat in the microwave in 30-second intervals until melted. Set aside to cool completely. Mix the wet ingredients: In a medium mixing bowl, combine flax egg, ½ cup coconut sugar, the cooled ¼ cup melted coconut oil, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Stir until combined, forming a caramel brown paste. Combine the dry ingredients: In a separate bowl, add ¾ cup 1:1 gluten-free flour, ¼ cup gluten-free rolled oats, ½ teaspoon baking soda, ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, and ½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut. Pour the dry ingredients into the wet mixture and combine until a dough forms. Add 1 tablespoon of water if needed. Prepare the chocolate: Chop ½ cup 72% dark chocolate chunks into smaller shreds and add to the dough bowl. Mix until combined. Add 1 tablespoon of water if needed to ensure mixture sticks together. Shape: Using a cookie scooper and your hands, shape into balls, forming about 14 cookies. Once balls are formed, use a measuring cup to push the cookies down slightly, to support more even cooking. Bake: Bake for about 12 minutes at 350°F or until the edges are lightly golden and dark chocolate is melted. Finish and cool: Once the cookies come out of the oven, gently press the tops down to help them spread, then sprinkle with sea salt. Transfer to a cooling rack and let cool for at least 15 minutes before enjoying.

Pro tips

How can I store these cookies? Let cool and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Reheat for 15 to 30 seconds before serving!

What can I substitute for shredded coconut? If you don’t like coconut, consider swapping for chopped nuts or extra dark chocolate chunks. The coconut sugar will not have a strong coconut flavor, so you can leave that as is.

How can I make this process easier? Measure all of your ingredients before mixing to make sure you don’t miss anything!

For dietary preferences

If you’re gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, or vegan, this recipe works for you.

What’s next?

As you prepare for 2026, what would it look like to fully experience the freedom that comes from choosing nourishment? What would it look like to let go of what diet culture says the start of the new year should be like?

Nourishment is about so much more than what’s on your plate. From connection and community to movement, mindset, there are so many things that can nourish your body well.

I hope you enjoy this reflection on choosing nourishment with a balanced and delicious superfood cookie recipe. Remember, your love and care going into baking is the secret ingredient to making these cookies extra nourishing!

Stay tuned for this Saturday’s grocery guide, exclusively for paid subscribers, with 6 ridiculously nourishing and absolutely delicious recipes, prep tips, and a grocery list for you to eat well and feel good!

Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

