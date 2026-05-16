A balanced variety is the secret to making any meal great — A lesson I learned during our time in Paros, Greece. Each dinner offered a variety of small plates, where we’d enjoy fresh vegetables, warmed breads & rices, and all the spreads one could ever ask for.

But enjoying a variety doesn’t mean you have to spend hours in the kitchen.

While the plate has a variety of ingredients and flavors, we’re relying on a few essentials to make this dish an easy, gluten-free weeknight dinner. One ingredient that’s speeding up cooking time and elevating the dish is this creamy vegan tzatziki from Trader Joe’s that Jessie Pagliari recommended. It’s great on bowls, roasted veggies, and gluten-free rolls or pita too!

This recipe is 4 servings, making it great for a leftover lunch the next day. And if you want to save more time? Consider doubling the recipe and enjoying a taste of the Mediterranean all week long.

After all, the Mediterranean diet is considered one of the most nourishing in the world — emphasizing variety, fiber, and healthy fats to make every meal work towards your greater health goals.

I hope you enjoy knowing both your taste buds and your health are loving this delicious, Mediterranean dish!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Sheet pan & parchment paper

Small bowl for seasoning chicken

Knife & cutting board

Measuring cups & spoons

Mixing spoon or spatula

Small pot

Small colander

Ingredients

For the chicken:

1.5 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil —My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon coriander

Fresh black pepper, to taste

For the vegetables:

1 to 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 zucchini, washed and diced

2 squash, washed and diced

1 yellow onion, peeled and sliced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried parsley

For serving:

Gluten-free pita or dinner rolls, toasted or warmed — I love Gifted Breads for all things quality gluten-free bread!

Dolmas, drained and served cold

Colorful cherry tomatoes, washed and sliced

Vegan tzatziki, for serving — I like the Trader Joe’s version!

Instructions

Preheat the oven: Preheat oven to 400°F and line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Prepare the vegetables: Add 3 diced zucchini, 2 diced squash, and 1 sliced onion to the lined baking sheets. Drizzle with 1-2 Tbsp olive oil and season with 1/2 tsp kosher salt, 1 tsp dried basil, 1 tsp dried oregano, and 1 tsp dried parsley. Toss to coat and spread in a single layer. Place in the oven on the lower rack and roast for 30 to 35 minutes until cooked through and lightly browned. Season the chicken: Add 1.5 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs to a bowl. Season with 3/4 tsp kosher salt, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp oregano, 1/2 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp onion powder, 1/4 tsp coriander, and fresh black pepper to taste. Coat the chicken thighs evenly on both sides with the spice mixture. Sear the chicken: Heat 1 Tbsp olive oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Sear chicken thighs for 4 to 5 minutes until lightly browned. Flip and sear the other side for 2-3 minutes. Bake: Transfer the cast iron skillet to the oven (alongside the veggies) and bake for 20-25 minutes until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Remove from the oven and let the chicken rest for 5 minutes before cutting into smaller cubes. Serve: Plate the sliced chicken and roasted vegetables alongside dolmas, colorful cherry tomatoes, warmed gluten-free pita or dinner rolls, and a generous dollop of vegan tzatziki. Enjoy!

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes — cook the chicken and roast the vegetables ahead of time, let cool, and store in airtight containers in the fridge for up to 4 days. Reheat in a 350°F oven for 10 minutes or in a skillet over medium heat before serving.

What if I don’t have an oven-safe skillet? Sear the chicken in any skillet, then transfer to a lined baking dish to finish in the oven. Same temperature and cook time apply.

Can I use chicken breasts instead? Yes, but reduce the bake time to 15 to 20 minutes and check for an internal temperature of 165°F. I prefer thighs because they are juicier and great for supporting healthy hormones.

What if I am vegetarian or vegan? Swap the chicken for a block of extra-firm pressed tofu. Use the same spice blend, sear in olive oil until golden on all sides, then bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

Can I add more vegetables? Yes! Bell peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and eggplant all roast beautifully alongside the zucchini and squash. Just make sure everything is cut to a similar size so it cooks evenly.

What tzatziki do you recommend? Any store-bought vegan tzatziki works great here, but I love the one from Trader Joe’s. Look for one made with cashew or coconut yogurt as the base for the cleanest ingredients.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by clicking the 3 dots and converting it to a PDF, emailing it to yourself, or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ or 🔄 if you found it valuable? It helps more people discover Grace & Greens, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!

🥬 Work with me 1:1 — let’s build a plan that actually fits your life

🥬 Subscriber-only exclusives!

🥬 More nourishing & delicious recipes

🥬 Connect on social media

🥬 Shop my favorite kitchen essentials