Gluten-free mini burger sliders with kale salad

Enjoy these Gluten-free mini burger sliders with kale salad, with a salty hash brown base and a creamy burger sauce to top. I always love discovering brands that offer alternatives to a classic ingredient, like a hash brown. This dish includes cauliflower/sweet potato hash browns, so you can get in an extra serving of veggies. This simple kale salad brings a sweetness to the savory sliders, balancing the dish out well. Give this a try this week!

Servings: 4 | Cook Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients