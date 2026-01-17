Gluten-free sesame ginger noodle bowls
A creamy, one-pan dish with bright flavors of sesame and ginger layered into steamed cabbage slaw, sautéed ground turkey, and brown rice ramen noodles.
A one pan is perfect for two reasons: Less dishes and more flavor! I love how this creamy sesame dressing envelopes this blend of ingredients for a balanced and nourishing weeknight meal.
Whether you prep this ahead of time or enjoy it for an easy weeknight dinner, you’re going to love this sweet and savory dish!
Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 25 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free, high-protein