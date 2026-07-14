Every year, my husband has one request for his birthday: Can you make a strawberry cake?

To celebrate the special occasion, he always grew up enjoying strawberry cake. Once he went gluten-free, I was determined to make a gluten-free version that he was obsessed with.

I’ve tried a few different icing variations, but the vegan strawberry cream cheese frosting got the most rave reviews this year!

Naturally sweetened with maple syrup and coconut sugar, this gluten-free strawberry cake is proof that any recipe can be both nourishing & delicious!

I hope you enjoy this refreshing strawberry cake the next time you are celebrating something special!!

Servings: 10 - 12| Prep: 30 minutes | Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free(option)

Ingredients