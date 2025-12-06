This nourishing and easy Gluten-free sun gold tomato pistachio pasta is made with simple ingredients without compromising on flavor. Healthy eating truly doesn’t have to be complicated, and definitely can be delicious!

Now let’s get cooking!

Ridiculously nourishing and absolutely delicious. That’s my goal with every meal I make. By adding in more of the good, nutrient packed foods, it makes it easy to eat well and feel great!

The idea for this dish was sparked after I discovered a delicious looking organic, sun gold tomato pasta sauce made with the most simple ingredients. I was so impressed I picked it up and had to give it a try!

Not only does this have a simple and delicious sauce on the pasta, but a topping of ground turkey for protein and crushed pistachios for some healthy fats. I can’t wait for you to give this dish a try!

Servings: 4 - 6 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein