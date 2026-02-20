Using my creativity to develop new recipes is one of my favorite past times. I prioritize eating whole foods, which means that often times I am using the same array of in-season vegetables to create something that’s both ridiculously nourishing & absolutely delicious.

This Peruvian dish was made by many of you, so I wanted to pull in the fun golden rice concept, but make it a heartier dish.

Turmeric is one of those spices that has been used to fight inflammation and promote healing for thousands of years. While it’s traditionally used in curries, soups, and teas, it was an easy way to give this rice a ‘mac & cheese’ color without all the additives.

From supporting digestion to helping in arthritis management, there are so many benefits to incorporating this spice into your life. Turmeric gets it’s coloring from curcumin

— offering both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to its consumers!

I hope you enjoy this balanced, anti-inflammatory dish!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 40 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein