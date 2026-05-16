As lover of a yummy bowl with a variety of flavors and sauces, this gluten-free rice bowl is one of my new favorites. It’s elevated, yet surprisingly simple to prep ahead of time. Plus, it’s loaded with fiber to help you hit your fiber goals and support your digestion.

On busy days when I don’t feel like cooking, this is such an easy “assembly meal” where I simply pull out the prepped ingredients from my fridge, heat, plate, and enjoy!

From bright burst of pomegranate to the crunchy salad paired with the creamy hummus, every component is coming together to make this dish both nourishing and delicious!

I hope you enjoy this easy, dairy-free dinner that can be cooked in under 45 minutes.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes| Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein