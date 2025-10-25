Hello home chef! And happy Saturday! I always get so excited for this day that you get to see everything you’ll be making next week. With an emphasis on seasonal, nourishing foods for both your body and your taste buds to enjoy, I love the process of developing the recipes I think you’ll love most.

This week, I’m especially excited for the prep because I had a reminder this week of just how beneficial being prepped and ready can be when it comes to meals at home. It’s easy to forget the value that a rhythm offers until that routine is missed or disrupted.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to me this week. After an unfortunate meeting of my phone and the concrete at the farmer’s market, I had to quickly re-organize my afternoon to get a replacement. On top of a few other commitments, this meant no meals prepped heading into the week. Wow, it felt chaotic.

I had to carve out more time during every meal the next day to cook and eat something, as opposed to seamlessly enjoying something that was made ahead of time. While it wasn’t the end of the world, I did feel a bit more unprepared heading into the week.

That’s when I was reminded the true value that meal prep has to offer both me and you. Less time worrying about what you’ll eat, less time spent preparing, less mental space being taken up, and more time to do everything else you need to get done in a day.

Alright, let’s get into this week’s healthy and easy meal plan, so you can nourish your body and support a balanced life.

Everything you need to make cooking at home a breeze! Download this week’s guide with the printable menu, organized grocery list and printable recipes with prep tips.