A healthy & easy meal plan - Grace's Grocery Guide v.57
Eat better and feel better with 5 healthy dinner ideas, a prep-ahead breakfast, plus a grocery list and prep tips to save you time and mental effort!
Happy Saturday, and happy 2026! 1 I hope that you got to enjoy time resting and relaxing over the holidays. With travel, extra events, and longer to-do lists to manage, it can feel like a whirlwind. All that to say, I’m thankful for the time, even if it’s busier than usual, and I hope you got to enjoy it too!
As you get back into your routine, you might be feeling the pressure to hyper-focus on your health and wellness with a lot of structure and perfection. I know I’ve felt like that in the past, but honestly, it never makes me feel great. The extra stress I put on things can often make me feel the opposite of how making nourishing choices should feel.
But, this year my focus is on continuing with healthy habits that do make me feel good — mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. When it comes to food, choosing nourishing, whole foods really does impact energy levels and how you show up each day.
So, whether you’re feeling overwhelmed when it comes to the restrictiveness that is often associated with healthy eating or simply don’t want to think too hard about what you’re eating this year, I’m so glad you’re here!
I’m quite excited to share this first grocery guide of 2026, with a clear plan and nourishing recipes so you can eat well, enjoy delicious meals, and feel good too!
Alrighty, now that we’ve gotten all that info out of the way, let’s get into what’s on this week’s menu.
Blueberry banana bread overnight oats — A balanced and easy high-protein breakfast of a creamy overnight oats blend with fiber-rich bananas and bright blueberries.
Blistered-edge cabbage steaks with blackened chicken & creamy lemon sauce — This might just be my favorite recipe to date. Enjoy this decadent and surprisingly easy dish made with fresh cabbage, baked chicken and an extra creamy lemon sauce.
Mediterranean roasted chicken & sweet potato bowls (CAVA copycat) — A nourishing bowl with warming, roasted vegetables and baked chicken. Enjoy this Cava-style meal at home so you can save money and enjoy a nutrient-packed bowl.
Cajun chicken brown rice nourish bowls — An easy, nourishing weeknight dinner balanced with bold flavors and nutrient-packed ingredients. Enjoy these Cajun chicken rice bowls paired with creamy avocado and sautéed spinach.
Seared Italian turkey meatballs with roasted vegetables — Herby meatballs with roasted crispy potatoes, zucchini, and eggplant, this easy weeknight dinner is flavorful and packed with nutrients.
Thai basil beef bowls — High in protein and fiber, this dish combines the sweet-savory flavors of refreshing coconut aminos, crunchy chili oil, and Thai basil leaves in a sizzling ground beef mixture over a bed of warm rice.
