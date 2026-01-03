On this week's menu!

Don’t miss the grocery list, prep guide, and other downloads at the bottom of this newsletter, exclusively for paid subscribers of Grace & Greens! Get 20% off for 1 year

Happy Saturday, and happy 2026! I hope that you got to enjoy time resting and relaxing over the holidays. With travel, extra events, and longer to-do lists to manage, it can feel like a whirlwind. All that to say, I’m thankful for the time, even if it’s busier than usual, and I hope you got to enjoy it too!

As you get back into your routine, you might be feeling the pressure to hyper-focus on your health and wellness with a lot of structure and perfection. I know I’ve felt like that in the past, but honestly, it never makes me feel great. The extra stress I put on things can often make me feel the opposite of how making nourishing choices should feel.

But, this year my focus is on continuing with healthy habits that do make me feel good — mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. When it comes to food, choosing nourishing, whole foods really does impact energy levels and how you show up each day.

So, whether you’re feeling overwhelmed when it comes to the restrictiveness that is often associated with healthy eating or simply don’t want to think too hard about what you’re eating this year, I’m so glad you’re here!

I’m quite excited to share this first grocery guide of 2026, with a clear plan and nourishing recipes so you can eat well, enjoy delicious meals, and feel good too!

Also, I appreciate each of you who provided your feedback, as my goal is to make it as easy and enjoyable as possible for you to eat well all week long. If you didn’t get a chance, you can share your thoughts here: Give feedback

What you can expect from Grace & Greens this year:

Easy & nourishing, whole foods recipes (made in less than 60 minutes) that taste as good as they look!

Weekly grocery guides with prep tips and a grocery list , so you have a plan for the week ahead and can stress less about what to cook next.

Nutrition deep dives into the benefits behind the meals you’re making at home, and how they can support your long-term health and wellness goals.

Bonus resources like the holiday overnight oats guide, quick & easy snacks to prep ahead of time, and even healthy sweet treats!

Photos and videos to guide you through the process, so you can make each meal with confidence.

Plus, since we’re all about helping people live healthier lives, did you know you can get a free paid subscription to Grace & Greens by helping your friends eat well?

Simply share this newsletter (or any recipe) with a friend. When they subscribe through your link, you’ll earn rewards — including a comped paid membership. Check the leaderboard to see your status!

Another great way to encourage your community is to share a photo of what you cooked either in the chat or on social media. Be sure to tag me, I’d love to see what you made!

Alrighty, now that we’ve gotten all that info out of the way, let’s get into what’s on this week’s menu.

If you aren’t a fan of this week’s recipes, visit The recipe box, with 100+ nourishing and delicious recipes and 50+ weeks of meal plans to help you eat well without too much thought.

Protein powder discount: If you need to stock up on protein powder for overnight oats & smoothies, two of my favorite brands are running a New Year’s special right now: KION and Ancient Nutrition. I just put in my order to restock for 2026.

The ultimate way to save time and mental effort when it comes to eating well: Download the grocery list, prep guide, and printable recipes, exclusively for paid subscribers of Grace & Greens!