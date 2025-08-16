If you’re balancing a busy schedule and striving to eat well, you’re in the right place. I’m here to streamline your weekly meal planning, so you can nourish your body and spend more time doing what you love. You can read more about Grace & Greens here. I truly believe eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated, and I want to help make it even easier for you!

Don’t miss the full weekly meal plan, printable grocery list, exclusive prep guide, and more, all available for download at the bottom of this newsletter!

Happy Saturday! If you read this week’s blog post - Feeling unmotivated? These 11 habits will keep you going, you know we just kicked off a new series all about healthy habits (with a special workshop at the end of the series).

As humans, we are constantly being formed. From environments to choices, outcomes and new information, our daily rhythms are shaping us whether we know it or not.

I know just how important it is to you to be able to show up well in all you do. Making informed choices and building healthy habits is one of the biggest ways that you can support this, and I’m here to help.

A regular rhythm I’ve built into my week is preparing healthy meals ahead of time. Whether you’re still unsure about the idea or have been loving the weekly preps, I want to help make it even easier for you to do this.

So, let’s get into this week’s delicious meal plan to help you reduce stress, nourish your body, save you money, and boost your energy! And remember, we’re in this together!

Upgrade to a paid subscription today to unlock access to the community, full weekly meal plans, printable grocery lists, exclusive prep guides, and more—trusted by hundreds of subscribers who’ve saved time, reduced stress, and stayed on track with their healthy living goals.

Recipes on this week’s meal plan

This week’s meal plan is designed so you can make all of the recipes in about 2 hours total. If you’re just getting started, the step-by-step guide will walk you through prepping 4 meals ahead of time to make the process easier. Even making just a few can help reduce weeknight stress and keep you on track.