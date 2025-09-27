Happy Saturday! Can you believe October starts next week? I’ve been savoring every minute of the warm sunshine on my afternoon walks, along with the end of Summer produce like bright red peppers, cherry tomatoes, and refreshing zucchini & yellow squash.

While I can’t wait for all of the Fall flavors, I’ve been leaning into what’s available right now. Not only does local, seasonal produce taste fresher, but it even supports good gut health. Who doesn’t want that? However, I did go ahead and sneak one pumpkin dish into this week’s menu because it has been frequently requested at my house.

I love an easy dish with added benefits, so that’s exactly what I have in store for you this week. Whether you’re meal prepping for the week ahead or are just looking for a few nourishing meals to give you more energy, this menu and prep plan is here to help you eat healthy with less stress!