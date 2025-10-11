Hello to my home chefs! And happy Saturday! The day of the week that I most look forward to is building out the menu for you. I often pull in different ingredients I find at local markets and gain inspiration from the places I’ve visited from meals I’ve loved.

As the season shifts, with the crisp fall air and the warm autumn sunshine, there were two recipes that I absolutely had to add to the menu this week. I can’t wait for you to try these, along with the rest of this week’s meal plan.

Food is one of the greatest forms of self-care. By nourishing your body, it can completely change how you show up each day, giving you more energy to take life head on and do all that you were called to do. Let’s keep making healthy and nourishing choices together!

What we’re cooking this week

The guide so you can be prepped & ready

Let’s make healthy meals at home a breeze! Download this week’s guide with the printable menu, organized grocery list and printable recipes with prep tips.