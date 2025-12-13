One day it dawned on me.

I have the opportunity to directly impact how I feel. Every single day, three times a day, I get to choose how I nourish my body. I get to communicate with and support my body with the foods I eat. Not only do different nutrients impact physical health, but mental, spiritual, and emotional health too.

Once I had this revelation, it’s become a common routine for me to think about the benefits behind every single meal I make. It’s no longer just about eating my vegetables or enjoying a delicious meal, but intentionally choosing to add in more of the good, whole foods, that offer benefits for years to come.

This week’s recipe highlight is the ultimate anti-inflammatory recipe, Lemon ginger turmeric immunity shots.

Everyone’s talking about inflammation right now, but why?

Well, inflammation alone isn’t a completely bad thing. It’s actually a natural response of the body to promote healing as part of the immune system. But, inflammation becomes an issue when it is chronic, damaging cells and tissues, which can lead to a variety of chronic diseases. Some of the biggest contributors to chronic inflammation are excess processed foods and sugars, chronic stress, poor sleep, lack of exercise, and more.

Fortunately, one of the best ways to mitigate these contributors and support your body’s immune system is through the foods you eat. By prioritizing whole foods that are rich in nutrients and varied in color, your body can more easily fight inflammation and support your overall health. A variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts & seeds, lean proteins, and whole grains contribute directly to good health.

At Grace & Greens, it’s all about ridiculously nourishing & absolutely delicious recipes because healthy eating should be enjoyable! I’m excited for you to check out this week’s meal inspiration, making it easier for you to support your body with anti-inflammatory ingredients.

Chocolate cherry chia pudding

Chocolate cherry chia pudding — This creamy chocolate chia pudding is the perfect breakfast packed with fiber, protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants!

Antioxidant boosting berry overnight oats

Antioxidant-boosting berry overnight oats — Made with mixed berries, rolled oats, crunchy seeds, and creamy banana, this antioxidant-rich breakfast is an easy, meal prep-friendly option to start your morning off right.

Pesto salmon with crispy potatoes

Pesto salmon with crispy potatoes — A light & simple dish, this Pesto salmon with crispy potatoes meal is refreshing and full of healthy fats. You can enjoy knowing you are supporting your heart health!

Pesto turkey quinoa bowl with Brussels

Pesto turkey quinoa bowls with Brussels — A nourishing bowl with rich and flavorful pesto covering roasted Brussels sprouts, warm quinoa, and lean ground turkey. You have to try this bowl!

Red Thai coconut curry

Red Thai coconut curry — A creamy, coconut milk base with slightly spicy Thai flavors, this balanced dish is packed full of red bell peppers, Thai eggplant, and seared chicken thighs. Enjoy this easy, warming dish.

One pan Peruvian chicken with yellow rice

One pan Peruvian chicken with yellow rice — Taste the juicy and vibrant flavor of Peruvian-style chicken thighs, pan-seared to perfection. This one-pan wonder is a great dish that can be pulled together in no time.

