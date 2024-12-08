Happy December! I'm so thankful for the extra coziness of home during this time of year. From simple white lights lining the house to a fully decorated Christmas tree, and the aroma of Balsam fir filling every room, home feels especially welcoming. Whether you're fully decorated and excited about the holiday season ahead or feeling a bit overwhelmed, I hope you can find joy and peace in the midst of it all.

With a full calendar ahead, the rhythm of cooking at home is one way I find rest and peace. There's something lovely about making a warm, nourishing meal while listening to Christmas tunes or watching a Hallmark movie. I also love incorporating seasonal flavors like peppermint and gingerbread into recipes to share with friends.

This week's grocery guide includes a complete meal plan and shopping list to help you find rest and peace during the holiday festivities. Let me take the hassle of grocery planning off your plate (no pun intended!), so you can focus on enjoying nutritious and delicious foods.

To Note:

Each recipe yields 4 servings—2 for dinner the night you cook and 2 for lunch the next day.

Cooking solo? You can freeze two servings for later or share meals with a friend.

For families, simply double the recipes to get two full meals on different days.

This meal plan starts Sunday night and ends Friday night. The weekends are for you to choose, or reuse something from the week.

Menu

Let’s make it easier for you to eat healthy, nourishing meals every day this week!

Here’s a peak at what you will be making this week:

Grocery List

Fruits & Veggies

10 bananas

8 apples

1 pack of dates

4 avocados

8 russet potatoes

4 sweet potatoes

1 pack of asparagus

3 bell peppers

6 zucchini

2 squash

2 onion

1 leek

2 heads of garlic

1 bag of carrots

2 vined tomatoes

1 bag of kale/spinach

1 head of buttercrunch lettuce

3 limes

1 lemon

1 bunch of parsley

1 bunch of cilantro

Meat & Fish

1 lb 93/7 organic ground beef

1 lb jumbo shrimp

1 lb organic ground chicken

1 lb organic ground turkey

1 lb organic ground venison (add another 1 lb of ground turkey if you aren’t a fan of venison)

1 lb organic chicken thighs

Frozen (go for organic if possible)

frozen broccoli

frozen strawberries

frozen blueberries

Dairy

almond milk (look for milk without any gums, such as the brand MALK)

Packaged Goods

1 bag of corn tortillas

1 bag of Gluten Free penne pasta (regular works too, but I prefer brown rice/quinoa-made pasta)

dill pickle relish (this is often found in the pickle/olive section at grocery stores)

macadamia nuts

almonds

cashews

cacao nibs (recommended for smoothies, but not required)

cacao powder

vanilla collagen powder (or any other protein powder to get a nice flavor for your smoothies)

Items you might already have at home

olive oil

almond butter

avocado oil mayonnaise (I recommend the Chosen Foods brand)

ketchup

Dijon mustard

white vinegar

coconut aminos (soy sauce works here, but I prefer the taste of the coconut aminos)

white rice

organic chicken bone broth (I prefer bone broth over vegetable broth because it has a higher protein count)

dried dill

paprika

garlic powder

dried thyme

chili powder

ground cumin

crushed rep pepper

salt & pepper

Recipes

Lettuce-Wrapped Burgers

Ingredients

1 lb 93/7 organic ground beef

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp salt (or to taste)

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

Dash of cinnamon

Black pepper (to taste)

1 tbsp olive oil (or avocado oil)

Larger lettuce leaves

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine ground beef, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, cinnamon, salt, and black pepper. Divide the mixture into four equal portions and shape them into patties, and add a thumb print in the middle of each. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil. Once the pan is hot, place the patties in the pan and cook for about 4-5 minutes per side, or until the internal temperature is about 160F. Wash and thoroughly dry the lettuce leaves. Use a few leaves per burger and add the burger patty on top.

Crispy Homemade Fries

(Video for reference: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTYPp1R8Y/)

Ingredients

4 russet potatoes

3 tbsp olive oil (or avocado oil)

3 tsp salt or more if desired

Additional spices if desired

Instructions

Wash and scrub the russet potatoes. Leave the skin on for a rustic look, or peel if preferred. Slice the potatoes into even fry shapes. Place the sliced potatoes in a large bowl of cold water and let them soak for a few minutes. Drain the fries and pat them completely dry with a clean kitchen towel or paper towel. Toss the fries in 2 tbsp olive oil, 3 tsp salt, and any other seasonings if desired. Preheat the air fryer to 390°F. Add fries in a single layer. Cook for 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway to ensure an even crisp.

Special Sauce

Ingredients

1/2 cup avocado mayonnaise

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tbsp dill pickle relish

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp white vinegar

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 tsp garlic powder

black pepper to taste

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl or jar and stir until smooth. Use this as a dip for fries, burgers, and a few of the other meals this week. Store in the fridge between meals (for up to 5 days).

Brownie Bite Energy Balls

(Check out the video: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTYPg3nEj/)

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups pitted dates

1 cup raw almonds

1 cup raw cashews

1/8 cup unflavored collagen powder (or protein powder)

1/3 cup cacao powder

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 cup water (adjust as needed)

Instructions

Add the almonds and cashews to a food processor. Process until fully chopped. Add the pitted dates to the nut mixture. Process until the mixture starts to stick together. Add the collagen powder, cacao powder, and salt. Process until combined. Add 1/4 cup water or more as needed so that the mixture begins to clump. Pour the full mixture into a larger bowl. Use a spoon to scoop the mixture and place it in your hands. Roll each scoop into a ball shape. Place all energy balls on a lined baking sheet and refrigerate for 1 hour. After an hour, move to an airtight container and enjoy for up to 1 week!

Quinoa Venison Bowls