A one pan dish rich in vitamin C, protein, and prebiotic fiber, this taco skillet is full of veggies covered in the mild and tangy flavor of fresh green salsa. It’s such an easy weeknight dinner!

Packed with so many plants, it’s such a nourishing dish. Plus, it cooks in under 30 minutes and only use one pan. It’s a win-win-win! I hope you enjoy!!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein