If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Grilled beef & mushroom nachos

[Insert photo]

Packed with iron and bonus veggies, this one pan dish allows the taco-style flavors to season the beef, mushrooms, and pan-seared spinach.

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Colander

Pan & spatula

Measuring cups & spoons

Knife & cutting board

Ingredients

For the topping:

1 spray avocado oil

1 1/2 cups white mushrooms, rinsed

1 pound lean (93/7) ground beef

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 cups spinach



For the nachos:

1 bag corn tortilla chips

1 container salsa

Avocado or avocado mayonnaise

Instructions

Cook the mushrooms: Heat a large skillet over medium heat and spray with avocado oil. Add the mushrooms and sauté for a few minutes, until softened and lightly browned. Cook the beef: Add the ground beef to the skillet with the mushrooms. Cook until browned all the way through. Season: Sprinkle in 1 tablespoon chili powder, ½ tablespoon onion powder, 1 teaspoon paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon dried oregano, and ½ teaspoon kosher salt. Stir well to coat the meat and mushrooms evenly. Add spinach: Stir in the 3 cups fresh spinach and cook until just wilted. Remove from heat. Serve: Spread tortilla chips on each plate, then top with the beef and mushroom mixture. Top with salsa and fresh avocado or avocado mayonnaise. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: To save fresh avocado for the next day, store half of the avocado with the pit still intact in an airtight container.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Consider swapping out the ground beef for black beans, seasoning with spices as desired.

I hope you enjoy! For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans. You can follow along with me on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite brands at a discount.

Best,

Grace

P.S. - If you enjoyed this recipe, consider forwarding, restacking, or recommending it to your friends and family. Your recommendations mean the world to me and it’s a great way to help more people live healthier lives!

Refer a friend