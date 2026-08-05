Immediately as you walk through the corridors of the farmers’ market, the aroma of fresh peaches fills the air — the sweet scent of summertime. And while we are just at the start of August, there’s still plenty of time to enjoy fresh, seasonal produce before we step into the flavors of fall. (But trust me, I’ve got lots of exciting new recipes coming for that too)

Olivia and I teamed up to develop a recipe that delivers on everything we care about in a dish — it’s high-protein, packed with nutrients, loaded with produce full of fiber, and it provides a delicious flavor combination that you will absolutely want to savor with every bite. Plus, it’s gluten-free and dairy-free too!

While this salad seems like the fancy dish you’d order while dining out, you’ll be impressed by how surprisingly easy this is to make at home (we’re talking less than 30 minutes here). Not only is it great for dinner, but the leftovers make for a great lunch — one where the chimichurri truly has time to meld the flavors together.

Since this is a special collaboration, this recipe is free to everyone today! And if you want even more nourishing, delicious recipes, you can gain access to the full recipe index and over 85 meal plans when you join the paid community. Either way, I’m glad you’re here and can’t wait for you to try this nourishing steak salad!

Benefits behind the bowl

Steak — Rich in protein, iron, and B vitamins, it’s great for supporting energy production, muscle repair, and brain health.

Garlic — This is such a staple for both of us! It’s an anti-inflammatory ingredient that supports the immune system (and makes everything taste better).

Pickled onions — Fermented foods are a great source of prebiotics, which support a healthy gut microbiome. Naturally sweetened with maple syrup, this is a great topping for so many dishes.

Peaches — Full of vitamin A and C, they support skin health and immune health. They are also very hydrating, which is perfect for the warm weather.

Heirloom tomatoes — Rich in antioxidants that support heart health and reduce inflammation. Heirloom varieties offer so many delicious flavors to try!

Butter lettuce — A light and delicious green that is easy on the digestive system and includes vitamins which support bone health.

Parsley — Actually one of the most nutrient dense herbs, it’s naturally anti-inflammatory and can support kidney health and fight against bloating.

Share this with a friend who’d love to enjoy this fresh & nourishing salad!

Grilled garlic steak with peach chimichurri salad and pickled onions

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & utensils

Knife & cutting board, cast iron skillet or grill pan, food processor, small bowl, mason jar, measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the steak:

4 filet steaks

~1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Black pepper

Herby garlic olive oil — Highly recommend this garlic olive oil from Kosterina (It’s straight from Greece and quite affordable)

For the peach chimichurri:

1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced or grated

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil (If you’re a garlic lover, use the garlic olive oil here too!)

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 squeeze fresh lemon juice

Pinch of chili flakes

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 peach, diced

For the salad:

1 head butter lettuce, sliced

1 heirloom tomato, diced (any variety will do)

1 English cucumber, peeled and diced

Pickled red onions (grab them from the store or make your own with this easy recipe!)

Instructions

Season the steak: Season the filets on both sides with 1/2 tsp kosher salt (or as desired) and black pepper. Set aside until ready to cook. Cook the steak: Heat a cast iron skillet or grill pan over high heat. Add a drizzle of herby garlic olive oil, then add the seasoned filets. Sear for 3 to 4 minutes per side for medium-rare, or until cooked to your preferred doneness. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Make the chimichurri: Add 1/2 cup chopped parsley, 1 clove of minced garlic, 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, a pinch of chili flakes, and 1/4 tsp kosher salt to a food processor. Pulse until well combined. Transfer to a small bowl and gently stir in the diced peach. Set aside. Assemble the salad: Arrange chopped butter lettuce in each bowl. Top with diced heirloom tomato and a spoonful of pickled red onions. Add the sliced steak, then spoon the peach chimichurri generously over the top. Enjoy!

Pro tips

Can I make this ahead of time? Yes — make the pickled onions and chimichurri up to 24 hours in advance and store separately in the fridge. Cook the steak fresh just before serving for the best texture.

Can I use a different cut of steak? Yes, ribeye or sirloin both work beautifully here. Adjust the cook time slightly depending on the thickness of the cut.

How do I store leftovers? Store the steak, chimichurri, and salad components separately in airtight containers in the fridge for up to 2 days. Assemble fresh when ready to serve.

If you enjoyed this recipe, let us know in the comments!

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Wishing you a nourishing & joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker & Olivia