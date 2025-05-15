If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Grilled garlic steak with roasted veggies

Arguably my favorite dish of the week, this Grilled garlic steak with roasted veggies is the perfect combination of flavors while providing a variety of nutrients that nourishes the body well. This colorful plate showcases all of that nutrients - from the iron that the steak offers to the vitamin A to support immunity available in the sweet potato.

Servings: 4 | Time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

large sheet pan

mixing bowl

knife & cutting board

cast iron skillet & tongs

Ingredients