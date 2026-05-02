I’ve been home from Japan for approximately 72 hours and I can’t stop thinking about the experience — the fresh food on every street corner, the number of steps I got in wandering the city each day, and the emphasis on community I witnessed at the park, on the busy streets, and around the dinner table.

“It looks like you ate your way through Japan” were the exact words my mom said when we were catching up about our travels. Absolutely I did, and for research purposes of course!

This week’s menu is an ode to the Japanese culture and the nourishing ingredients that make up a part of their regular routines.

Being one of the healthiest countries in the world, I was so impressed by the variety and gut-friendly plates I dined on at every meal. I can’t wait for you to try this week’s nourishing meal plan, giving you just a taste of all of the deliciousness that Japan has to offer. And if you want to get in on the competition, my husband and I are seeing who can go the longest eating with only chopsticks.

Note: All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bio-individual :) You can check out my full recipe box and previous meal plans too.

The ultimate way to save time and mental effort when it comes to eating well — Download the printable grocery list, recipe collection, and step-by-step prep guide: