Every time I gaze out at the bright blue sky, I’m amazed when I discover a plane flying through the air. I simply cannot wrap my mind around the fact that such a large piece of metal is able to safely carry people all across the world.

While physics play a large role, I am confident that there are some clear systems and structures in place to ensure each aircraft is able to takeoff and land smoothly.

In much the same way, the human body is quite incredible. I am amazed at how many systems are constantly at work without us even thinking about it! Just imagine if you had to think “Okay, heart pump; Now, breathe; Okay, now blood flow” in addition to every other thing we have to think about on a daily basis. It would quite literally be impossible.

Just as planes were created with intention and purpose, we too were intentionally created and uniquely designed just the way we are. Though a pilot is not responsible for how a plane was designed, pilots are called to be good stewards of the plane — watching for check engine lights, piloting the plane in the right direction, giving the plane proper fuel, and ensuring the plane stays out of harm’s way as much as possible.

Much like pilots, we are called to be good stewards of our bodies. Nourishing them well, fueling them with wholesome foods, keeping them hydrated, ensuring they stay out of harm’s ways, and watching for check engine lights to address a need when something is off.

After discovering the superpowers of seeds, and the role they play both in hormone health and overall nourishment, I was able to leverage them for a little extra support when my body needed it most.

A natural shift that led to better hormone health

A few years ago, I discovered a “check engine light” that caused me to dive deeper into what my body was trying to tell me. I had lost my regular menstrual cycle, a key indicator of hormone health in women.

After further discovery, I realized this occurred from undernourishing and overworking my body. Of course, this was not my intention, and honestly quite the opposite of my goal: To live a healthy life so I could live out my greater purpose each and every day.

It was in that moment that I knew I needed to act like a pilot, offering extra support to the systems of my body to get back on track. I wanted to prioritize supporting my body and its systems well, so everything could run smoothly.

From nourishing my body with more whole foods to prioritizing rest, and incorporating more hormone-healthy seeds through the regular habit of seed cycling, the small and consistent rhythms began adding up.

Now, my hormone health is in check, my emotions are more regulated, and I experience very few symptoms during my menstrual cycle.

Why healthy fats matter for overall health

Did you know that about 60% of your brain is made up of fat? Or that we need healthy fats in our diet to support healthy hormones?

That’s why part of building a balanced plate, one that is nourishing and delicious, includes having healthy fats at every meal. For far too long, fat has gotten a bad rap, but in so many ways, it is a necessary part of the regular systems that help the human body work well.

Healthy fats are mostly unsaturated fats, often with omega-3s that support brain health, heart health, and more; both for women and for men. Some foods rich in healthy fats include olive oil, nuts, seeds, avocados, and fatty fish.

The power of eating more seeds

Seeds have gotten a lot of press recently, and for good reason. They are nourishing, whole foods that pack in tons of health benefits in such a small package. From supporting hormone health and digestion to overall wellness, they have fiber, protein, and healthy fats to offer. Plus, nuts are actually considered the seeds of plants, with many nutritional benefits as well.

Seed cycling is one of the ways I have been able to naturally support my hormone health, while incorporating a variety of micronutrients and healthy fats into my meals each day.

The health benefits of eating more nuts & seeds:

Full of fiber to aid in digestion and support a healthy gut

Offer healthy fats which contribute to brain, hormone, and cardiovascular health

Packed with vitamins and minerals that contribute to overall health

Support blood sugar control, reducing risks for chronic disease

A great source of protein to support muscle maintenance

A list of nuts & seeds that support overall health

12 easy ways to eat more nuts & seeds

Stay tuned for a new, nourishing & delicious recipe for No-bake chocolate peanut butter super seed cookies, coming to the inbox of Grace & Greens paid subscribers tomorrow!

How are you going to add in more seeds for your health this week?

By adding in more of the good, you are able to nourish your body well, stewarding it throughout this beautiful gift of life.

I hope you enjoyed this deep dive into the power of seeds and how to incorporate more of them into your everyday. Remember, you are bio-individual and I encourage you to focus on what works well for your body in your stage of life.

What’s one seed you are going to try this week?

Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

