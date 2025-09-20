This week’s healthy and easy meal plan is designed for busy people who want nourishing recipes, an organized grocery list, and a step-by-step guide to meal prep. At Grace & Greens, my goal is to help you save time, reduce stress, and eat well all week long. I truly believe eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated, and I want to help make it even easier for you! Today’s newsletter includes: An inside take on the mind-body connection

Your invitation to a virtual-live healthy habits workshop

The weekly menu with healthy & easy recipes

The downloadable Grace’s Grocery Guide

A bonus opportunity

Happy Saturday! I hope you are heading into the weekend with some time and space to rest from the busyness of life. Did you know it’s good for your health?

I’m not just talking about sleep, but the mind-body connection and how each one interacts with the other to impact how you feel.

Have you ever had a presentation where you started sweating just before? Or experienced a bad mood after sitting inside all day? These aren’t coincidences. This powerful connection means that mental stress can have a physical impact. Other physical signs of mental stress include increased heart rate, digestive issues, weakened immunity, and even hair loss.

At the same time, how you treat your body with the food you eat, how often you move, and the environment you are in greatly impact how you feel.

But, here’s the good news: Through shifting your mindset and supporting your body’s needs, you have the ability to change how you are feeling.

Ways you can support your body well this week

Mindfulness can be a powerful practice, whether through breath work, yoga, taking a walk outside, or even petting your dog.

Eating with intention (with practical ways in this week’s grocery guide)

Getting quality sleep

Enjoying the fresh air

Moving your body

Connecting with community.

This topic is one of the many that I have started exploring through my program with the Institute of Integrative Nutrition. I absolutely love to learn, and I’m so excited to share it all with you as we strive to live our lives healthy and well each day.

A special opportunity

Gain practical ways to support the mind-body connection at next week’s virtual event. On Friday, September 26th where we’ll explore the small daily practices that can have a big impact on feeling balanced, intentional, and energized in your everyday life.

Sign up here

This week’s recipes

Here’s a sneak peek at this week’s recipes - full grocery guide and prep instructions available for subscribers only. Upgrade to a paid subscription today to access everything, trusted by hundreds of busy people who’ve saved time and reduced stress with these resources.

“We have really enjoyed the recipes we made! Love the limited ingredients. Everything has been super easy” Tyler & Caroline, parents, business professionals and G&G community members

Healthy & easy recipes on this week’s menu

Get access to printable & ad-free versions of these recipes as part of the exclusive subscriber community.