Like most households, food seems to be one of our biggest expenses after housing. And it’s not just because I develop recipes for a living.

Whether you’re feeding a large family or just the two of you, grocery prices are continuing to soar, making it even more important to be mindful about what you spend on food.

With a cup of coffee in hand and my spreadsheets pulled up, I spend the beginning of each month reviewing all our purchases. From grocery bills and routine expenses, to random travel receipts — I review it all.

Though this might seem like a tedious process, going line-by-line each month helps us be aware of where each dollar goes. Plus, it informs how I’ll plan what we buy in the next month.

While I fully believe that purchasing quality, nourishing foods is a great investment, I’ve learned a few tricks over the years to maximize my grocery budget while eating well.

From having a clear plan and shopping your pantry ahead of time, to reusing ingredients and properly storing to prevent food waste, eating healthy can actually be better for your budget that you might think!

A full week of nourishing, high-protein meals for under $135

This week’s healthy, budget-friendly meal plan is simple, nourishing, and designed to make your life easier — not add to your to-do list or your stress levels.

With a grocery list, prep guide, and easy-to-follow recipes, you can spend less time and mental effort thinking about what to cook this week.

In this healthy & easy meal plan you can expect: