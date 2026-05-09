I fully believe that healthy eating doesn’t have to be boring or bland, and this recipe shows off just how delicious it can really be!

My husband loves Chick-fil-A, and relied on it for meals pretty often when he was short on time during college. While I don’t want to bash any restaurants, but making a meal at home has so much value for your overall health.

After trying these better-for-you sweet potato waffle fries and healthier Polynesian sauce at Expo West this year, I knew I had to make a healthier alternative to the well-loved chicken joint!

This copycat Chick-fil-A meal was a winner at my house, and my husband couldn’t stop raving about it.

As you know, the ingredients I bring into my home and enjoy in a meal are very important to me. Our kitchen is filled with a variety of fresh produce, organic meats, raw nuts & seeds, and of course minimal ingredient sauces and packaged goods to make meal time a little more convenient.

This style of prioritizing real, whole foods has made such a huge difference in the health of both me and my husband. From supporting our energy levels and sleep quality to improving digestion, skin health, and even metabolic health, there is so much value in eating close to the source.

I hope you enjoy this homemade, nutrient-packed, and gluten-free version of Chick-fil-A at home! I look forward to seeing your photos :)

The benefits behind this easy weeknight meal:

Chicken thighs — a rich source of lean protein, iron, and zinc to support muscle recovery, immune function, and sustained energy throughout the day

Extra-virgin olive oil — packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and powerful antioxidants to support cardiovascular health and reduce inflammation

Sweet potato fries — a nutrient-dense source of vitamin A, fiber, and complex carbohydrates for steady energy, healthy digestion, and glowing skin

Butter head lettuce — a light and hydrating wrap packed with vitamins A and K to support eye health, bone strength, and immune function

Paprika — rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds to support a healthy immune system and reduce oxidative stress

Primal Kitchen Polynesian sauce — made without refined sugars or seed oils, offering a clean, flavorful addition that doesn’t compromise your health goals

Strawberries — naturally sweet and loaded with vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants to support skin health, immunity, and healthy blood sugar levels

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein