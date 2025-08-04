Your favorite ice cream shop treat, but made with wholesome ingredients and no sugar crash. Enjoy a creamy vanilla base with chunks of cookie dough, this healthy Chocolate chip cookie dough blizzard is a sweet treat with added benefits. Packed with protein and fiber, you can enjoy this refreshment knowing that you are supporting your body well. Gluten-free and dairy-free? No problem, this dessert is for you!

Alright, let’s get blending!

A better-for-you chocolate chip cookie dough blizzard

This fun collaboration is brought to you by Let's Feel Good and Grace & Greens. We’re sharing better-for-you swaps of the meals and snacks you absolutely loved as kid! If you haven’t yet, check out Let's Feel Good’s Guide to Healthier Swaps of Your Childhood Classics.

Servings: 1 | Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Blender

Measuring cups & spoons

Additional bowl

My favorite jars

Ingredients

For the base:

1 banana, frozen

1 Medjool date, pitted

1/4 cup mixed greens, frozen

1/4 cup zucchini, frozen

1/2 cup water

1 scoop vanilla protein powder



For the toppings:

2 tablespoons natural peanut butter, for topping

1 tablespoon almond flour, for topping

1 teaspoon cacao nibs, for topping

Instructions

In a blender, add 1 frozen banana, 1 Medjool date, 1/4 cup frozen mixed greens, 1/4 cup frozen zucchini, and 1/2 cup water. Blend until combined. Stop blender and add in 1 scoop vanilla protein powder and 1 tablespoon raw peanut butter. Continue to blend until combined. In a small bowl, mix 2 tablespoons natural peanut butter, 1 tablespoon almond flour, and 1 teaspoon cacao nibs to create a cookie dough-like consistency. Add the cookie dough bites to the outer-edges of the smoothie cup, pour in the smoothie, and enjoy!

At Grace & Greens, we believe that healthy eating should be simple, attainable, and even enjoyable - no matter how busy life gets.

We’re here to make healthy eating a stress-free experience with weekly meal plans, grocery lists, easy recipes, wellness resources, and a supportive community to help you feel your best.

Join the community today to experience a stress-free experience when it comes to eating healthy, nourishing meals!

I hope you enjoy! For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans.

Best,

Grace