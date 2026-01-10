Photos 1 - 5 by Grace Barker & Photo 6 courtesy of Ashleigh Amoroso

Happy Saturday! After this week’s newsletter on the power of seeds to support our systems well, I’ve been thinking a lot about other areas of my life where systems are valuable.

From incorporating regular movement by taking the stairs when they’re an option to calling a friend when I’m in the car, or even prepping a few meals at the beginning of the week, I realized that there are lots of rhythms that support my goals well.

It’s these small habits stacked together that help me to get in more movement, prioritize relationships, and eat more nourishing foods. As you prepare for the week ahead, I encourage you to reflect on how you can incorporate more nourishing & delicious meals in your week.

Will you set aside a bit of time on Sunday to prepare a few dishes, using the prep guide to make it easier? What about chopping up some veggies for a weeknight dinner after breakfast?

Speaking of eating more nourishing foods, let’s hop into this week’s menu. I’m extra excited for this week because there’s a guest recipe from a friend included!

All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bio-individual, and nourishing your body looks different for everyone.

Gluten-free spinach turkey quiche — There’s something about enjoying a warm quiche made in a flaky, pastry dough crust paired with a hot cup of coffee that makes my kitchen feel like a local café. Enjoy this high-protein quiche, made with creamy eggs, ground turkey, and lots of spinach.

Rotisserie white chicken chili soup — This quick & easy chili soup is the perfect cozy meal with added benefits. Made with bone broth, this soup is rich in collagen which supports glowing skin and strong hair & nails.

Cabbage crush quinoa salad — Cabbage is all the rage this year, and this quinoa salad makes it the star of the show. High in fiber and packed with plant-based protein, this combination of edamame, quinoa, fresh herbs, and a dairy-free dressing is divine!

Yellow Thai coconut curry — A balanced and easy weeknight dinner, this warming and sweet curry is full of fiber and healthy fats. You’re going to love this delicious dish, paired with warm rice and lots of cilantro!

Sage & sweet potato turkey meatball bowls — There’s nothing like a bowl filled with roasting veggies! This nourishing dish, topped with sage turkey meatballs and drizzled with a creamy maple almond butter drizzle is a house favorite!

Salmon bites with coconut rice and chilled cucumber salad — Enjoy this guest recipe from Jenn Lueke who’s a big fan of prepping ahead of time and a fellow lover of nourishing & delicious meals. She was kind enough to give this community an early sneak peek of this delicious salmon recipe from her cookbook, Don’t Think About Dinner, which is coming out next week! (Download the recipe at the bottom of this grocery guide)

