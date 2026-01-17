On the menu this week!

Happy Saturday! I hope you had a wonderful week and got some extra great sleep after this week’s newsletter — 17 surprisingly simple habits to improve your sleep. It’s incredible how foundational sleep can be to every other healthy habit in life, from the meals you eat to how you show up and spend time with others.

As you’re reading this, I’m excited to say that I’m at the first Grace & Greens in-person event — The Nourish & Glow Pop Up in Raleigh, NC (Check out my stories to see it live). While I love that I get to virtually connect with this community all over the world, there is something extra special about connecting in person.

My hope is that I’ll be able to do more Grace & Greens in-person events in the future! After all, I love to travel and it’s always a joy to meet you in real life :)

Speaking of travel, this week’s menu has a variety of flavor profiles from places all over the world. From Thai and Indian-inspired dishes to flavors of Korea, there is lots to explore this week!

All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bio-individual, and nourishing your body looks different for everyone. Have a question about a recipe? Leave a comment and I’ll help!

Herby baked breakfast tacos — A warm egg scramble packed in a crispy almond flour shell with fresh arugula, lots of herbs, and a creamy aioli on top. This savory, balanced breakfast is the perfect high-protein, prep ahead meal.

Korean BBQ shredded beef sheet pan — A nourishing bowl with a kick, this sheet pan dish pairs sweetened shredded beef and onions with spicy roasted zucchini for a delicious flavor combination.

Chicken & riced cauliflower shawarma skillet — Enjoy this warming one-pan meal packed with fiber and protein. From the pan-seared chicken to the sautéed cauliflower rice, you’re going to love this easy skillet dish with a coconut flare.

Thai basil chicken bowls — A quick and easy weeknight dinner, these chicken bowls are sweet and savory with lots of roasted veggies all packed into a bowl. Topped with cashews for an extra crunch, we love this dish!

Gluten-free sesame ginger noodle bowls — A creamy, one-pan dish with bright flavors of sesame and ginger layered into steamed cabbage slaw, sautéed ground turkey, and brown rice ramen noodles.

Sweet potato nacho fries with turkey meatballs — An easy weeknight dinner of layered sweet potato fries, onions, and peppers. Topped with roasted turkey meatballs and a generous serving of guac, this is a balanced dish you’ll love!

