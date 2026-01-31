Don’t miss the grocery list, prep guide, and other downloads at the bottom of this newsletter, exclusively for paid subscribers of Grace & Greens!

Rinse grains before cooking to improve texture — With rice, quinoa, and even potatoes, rinsing them in a fine mesh strainer before cooking can remove excess starches. For rice and quinoa, this will help them to fluff better, absorb water properly, and remove any bitter flavors. For potatoes, this helps them to crisp up whether you’re cooking them in the air fryer or the oven.

Massage kale to support digestion — This might sound funny, but once you start doing this, your salads will taste so much better! Whether you’re using a dressing or a simple drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt, massaging kale removes the bitter flavors, making it much more enjoyable. Not only does it make it taste better, but it is also easier on the digestive system.

Eat a variety of foods to support a healthy gut microbiome — While it can be easy to lean on the same meals each week, my goal is to equip you with a variety of colorful options with unique ingredients to support a healthy gut microbiome and improve your palette. Taste buds regenerate every 10 to 14 days so the more you are exposed to a variety of nutrient-rich foods, the more your body will crave them. How cool is that?!

Use seeds to elevate a dish — Adding a crunch to your plate is not only good for your body, but it can also make a meal more enjoyable by engaging more of your senses. I wrote about the 12 easy ways to eat more seeds for good health this year, but if you’re enjoying a Grace & Greens meal, odds are it already has some fun seeds in the recipe.

Now that you’ve learned a few new things, let’s put them into action with this week’s meal plan. From cooking with quinoa and rice to massaging kale and dressing up dishes with seeds, you’re going to get lots of great practice in elevating healthy meals to taste absolutely delicious!

All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bioindividual, and nourishing your body looks different for everyone. Have a question about a recipe? Leave a comment and I’ll help!

Pistachio raspberry basil seed pudding — With about 13 grams of fiber per serving, this smooth and creamy basil seed pudding is an easy prep-ahead breakfast that supports gut health while being super flavorful! (7 minutes + 4 hours to set)

Green salsa taco skillet — A one pan dish rich in vitamin C, protein, and prebiotic fiber, this taco skillet is full of veggies covered in the mild and tangy flavor of fresh green salsa. It’s such an easy weeknight dinner or perfect to prep-ahead of time. (30 minutes)

Chicken meatball stir fry with creamy dreamy peanut sauce — It’s in the name, but this creamy dreamy peanut sauce pairs so well with the fiber-rich cabbage stir fry and protein-packed chicken meatballs. Served with a side of Jasmine edamame rice, this dish is sweet, satisfying, and absolutely delicious! (25 minutes)

Maple Dijon orange chicken with bone broth rice — Winter is peak season for citrus, and the flavor of this pan-seared chicken dish hits the spot. Paired with crispy air-fried Brussel sprouts and protein-rich bone broth rice, this dish is warm, sweet, and savory all at one time! (45 minutes)

Lemon Dijon kale & quinoa salad — This plant-powered salad pulls in bright lemon flavors, layered with nutrient-rich kale, quinoa packed with amino acids, chickpeas full of fiber, and a boost of crunchy seeds. Enjoy this easy weeknight dinner, plus simple leftovers for lunch the next day. (30 minutes)

Will’s green pepper chili — A nutrient-dense, high-fiber, and warming one-pot meal, this chili is loaded with iron and antioxidants. This is one of my husband’s all time favorite meals, so naming it after him felt only right. (45 minutes)

If you aren’t a fan of this week’s recipes, visit the recipe box, with 200+ nourishing and delicious recipes and 60+ weeks of meal plans to help you eat well without too much thought.

