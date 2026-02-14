As part of a paid subscription to Grace & Greens, you get full access to the grocery list, prep guide, and other downloads at the bottom of this newsletter, designed to help you eat well, feel good, and save time!

Happy Saturday and Happy Valentine’s Day!!! This week I’ve been focused on getting back into the rhythms and routines that support me well, especially after sickness and a couple of super busy days.

If you tuned into the Substack live I did with Jessie Pagliari Tiernan on How To Eat Well Consistently, you know just how much I emphasize taking small steps and consistently showing up for yourself.

This seriously can have such a huge impact on your overall health and well-being, even on the days when it seems insignificant.

The impact of listening

There was a time in my life where I completely neglected listening to and trusting my own body to tell me what it needs.

Unfortunately, that led to more stress, exhaustion, and my hormones getting out of whack — the absolute opposite of my desire to live a healthy, nourished, and full life!

But now, I know the importance of tuning in to my body, incorporating small daily habits that support me well, and setting myself up for success to be able to do everything I’m called to each day.

What’s your win?

Maybe prepping most of the meals ahead of time works for you. Maybe just prepping breakfast is a big win.

Whatever it looks like for you in this season, know that every small act is a way to show yourself love and care. And a more nourished you means you have the energy and the capacity to better care for all those around you. It’s a win-win!

I also shared a very exciting update during the live (and also at the bottom of this newsletter) about what’s next for Grace & Greens. Hint: I truly want you to be nourished & thriving in everyday life :)

This week’s menu, grocery list, and prep guide is just one way I want to help make it easier for you to eat well, feel well, and live well all week long. I hope you enjoy!!

All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bio-individual, and nourishing your body looks different for everyone.

If you aren’t a fan of this week’s recipes, visit the recipe box, with 200+ nourishing and delicious recipes and 60+ weeks of meal plans to help you eat well without too much thought — all available as part of your membership to Grace & Greens.

It’s with excitement that I shared the launch of Nourish & Thrive on this week’s live, built intentionally for the Grace & Greens community!

While you’ve already shown a dedication for eating well and living well (wohoo!!), this is just another opportunity for you to invest in the best version of you.

I talk a lot about bio-individuality, emphasizing that you know your own body best. Nourish & Thrive is a chance for you to get personalized support, talking through how to build healthy and sustainable rhythms that work well for you in this season of life.

If you’re interested in more dedicated 1:1 time, I’d love to get connected! You can fill out this form, or enter the giveaway and get a session for free!

Win a Nourish & Thrive session!

For every recipe you make and post a photo of on Substack during the month of February (be sure to tag me, Grace Barker on Substack notes), you’ll be entered to win a 1:1 Nourish & Thrive session with me!

It’s a half hour of personalized support, so you can continue to choose nourishment and focus on thriving, with a plan that fits your real life.

The winner will be announced in the grocery guide at the end of February.

