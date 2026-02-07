A healthy & easy Valentine's meal plan - Grace's grocery guide v.62
Eat better and feel better with 5 healthy Valentine's-themed dinner ideas, a prep-ahead breakfast, a grocery list, & prep tips to save you time and mental effort! Plus, a giveaway & a special guest!
Happy Saturday!1 I hope the start to February was absolutely wonderful for you. This is actually one of my favorite months for a few reasons. Not only do we get to celebrate a day all about love, but I get to celebrate my birthday in February!
If you read this week’s Valentine’s blog, you know just how much community has an impact on your health. I’m feeling extra thankful because as you are reading this, I’m having my friends over for a little brunch with all the nourishing & delicious homemade dishes. Stay tuned, I’ll definitely be sharing my favorites from the morning!
While I already shared some of my favorite Valentine’s breakfasts and sweet treats, easy dinners are the real deal you all love so much. Whether you’re planning to surprise a significant other with a home cooked meal or you’re celebrating all week long with themed dishes, this nourishing & delicious menu offers a selection perfect for Valentine’s. This week, we’ll use red and pink ingredients, while shaping others into hearts — so fun and festive!
All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bio-individual, and nourishing your body looks different for everyone. Have a question about a recipe? Leave a comment and I’ll help!
Raspberry pistachio gluten-free pancake bake — A bright and flavorful high-protein breakfast made with crushed pistachios and fiber-rich raspberries. Enjoy a warmed slice with a drizzle of almond butter on top for an easy, prep-ahead breakfast.
Sun-dried tomato salmon power bowls — A nourishing and balanced bowl of broiled salmon and roasted broccoli, layered with high-protein bone broth quinoa and sun-dried tomatoes, an easy, yet elevated dish!
Grilled garlic steak with roasted veggies — A colorful pairing of grilled steak with roasted veggies, peppery watercress, and a smooth avocado-based garlic aioli. A balanced and delightful dish that makes dinner time feel like you’re at a restaurant.
Dairy-free vodka pasta — A light and creamy dish made in under 30 minutes, this delightful pasta dish made with brown rice pasta and garlicky ground beef is cozy and delicious.
Gluten-free chicken peanut pad Thai — Pan-seared chicken and veggies layered over fiber-rich brown rice noodles and covered with a creamy peanut sauce, this pad Thai is the perfect nourishing and delicious dinner!
Mini heart sliders with crispy potato buns — A festive and flavorful dish made with mini, heart-shaped, grass-fed beef burgers. Topped with crispy potato buns and a creamy, special sauce made with avocado mayonnaise, this is such a fun way to change up a regular weeknight dinner.
