Happy Saturday! I hope the start to February was absolutely wonderful for you. This is actually one of my favorite months for a few reasons. Not only do we get to celebrate a day all about love, but I get to celebrate my birthday in February!

If you read this week’s Valentine’s blog, you know just how much community has an impact on your health. I’m feeling extra thankful because as you are reading this, I’m having my friends over for a little brunch with all the nourishing & delicious homemade dishes. Stay tuned, I’ll definitely be sharing my favorites from the morning!

While I already shared some of my favorite Valentine’s breakfasts and sweet treats, easy dinners are the real deal you all love so much. Whether you’re planning to surprise a significant other with a home cooked meal or you’re celebrating all week long with themed dishes, this nourishing & delicious menu offers a selection perfect for Valentine’s. This week, we’ll use red and pink ingredients, while shaping others into hearts — so fun and festive!

All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bio-individual, and nourishing your body looks different for everyone. Have a question about a recipe? Leave a comment and I’ll help!

The ultimate way to save time and mental effort when it comes to eating well, and the reason that Grace & Greens came about in the first place.

