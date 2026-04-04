As if it’s scheduled, the question seems to come up every single day: “What’s for dinner?”

Whether you’re cooking meals for a lively family, a hungry husband, or even solo, the question always seems to surface around mid-afternoon.

Being the primary cook of the household is no small feat, especially with everything else you have to manage.

And if this question finds you exhausted, frustrated, or simply uninspired, this is for you!

This week’s healthy family meal plan is simple, nourishing, and designed to make your life easier — not add to your to-do list.

With a grocery list, prep guide, and easy-to-follow recipes, you can spend less time and mental effort thinking about what to cook this week.

Imagine having an answer to this daily question, and responding with confidence and clarity instead of stress or frustration.

But even more than just a list of recipes, this meal plan is specifically curated with meals the whole family will enjoy!

It was built in collaboration with a friend who is just as passionate about nourishing whole foods as I am — Sara Cullen, the founder GEM, writer of The Curious Palate, and busy mom who is doing it all!

While I’m not a mother just yet, Sara and I have worked together, while gaining feedback from many generous friends, to determine exactly what makes a meal “family-friendly.”

In this healthy & easy meal plan you can expect:

Easy recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks that are both nourishing & delicious (plus, a balanced bonus sweet treat!)

Kid-friendly tips and tricks from The Curious Palate

A step-by-step prep guide to help you save time on busy weekdays

An organized grocery list to save you mental effort

All the greens protein smoothie – A creamy smoothie that tastes like dessert, but with all the added benefits of a salad — this is a nourishing, balanced, and satisfying breakfast! (5 minutes)

Banana cinnamon breakfast muffins – ​​For a lightly sweet breakfast with an extra boost of fiber, these nutrient-dense muffins are an easy prep ahead breakfast without all the added sugar of a traditional pastry. (30 minutes)

Hidden veggie baked turkey meatballs & sweet potato fries – An easy weeknight dinner the whole family will love! Perfect for prepping ahead, enjoy this nourishing meal of baked turkey meatballs, crispy sweet potato fries, and creamy sun-dried tomato aioli. (45 minutes)

Almond butter salmon noodle bowls – A high-protein meal with an extra boost of omega-3’s to support glowing skin, these bowls are a quick and easy weeknight dinner. (35 minutes)

Peruvian chicken bowls with roasted plantains – A nourishing and easy weeknight dinner, enjoy a restaurant-quality meal without the price tag. Flavors of fresh lime paired with sweet plantains, this Peruvian dish is one you won’t want to miss! (60 minutes)

Golden rice beef bowls – Savory, antioxidant-boosting golden rice layered with a sautéed mixture of warming beef, broccoli, and onions for a balanced and delicious weeknight dinner! (40 minutes)

Peanut butter oat energy balls – A nourishing snack, balanced with creamy peanut butter and fiber-rich oats, this is perfect for prepping ahead and enjoying all week long. (30 minutes)

Strawberry oat crumble – Enjoy this naturally sweetened strawberry oat crumble with bright, antioxidant-rich berries and a golden oat base for a boost of fiber. Perfect for an afternoon snack or enjoyed for dessert! (45 minutes)

Note: All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bio-individual :) If this week’s recipes aren’t your jam, you can check out my full recipe box and previous meal plans, available to the Grace & Greens paid community.

The ultimate way to save time and mental effort when it comes to eating well — Download the printable grocery list and step-by-step prep guide:

Grocery List V.70 91.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Prep Guide V.70 72.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you need to restock on quality pantry staples, these are my favorites! Extra-virgin olive oil, vanilla protein powder, and honey

More ways to boost your nutrients

I’m a firm believer that whole foods offer every nutrient your body needs to thrive. I haven’t taken regular capsule vitamins in years because of it.

But, during busy seasons, stressful times, or when I feel like my immune system could use an extra boost, I’ve started including GEM daily bites into my routine.

It’s not in place of me choosing to eat nourishing foods, but an extra boost to ensure I can feel well and show up my best each day!

What The Curious Palate is building is exactly what I stand for — nourishing your body with real, whole foods.

If you could use an extra boost of nutrients in this season, here’s 30% off your first order. Oh, and the Citrus Ginger GEM daily bites are my favorite!

Unlock 30% off

Win a free membership & GEM daily bites bundle!

Sara and I wanted to make this collaboration extra special for you, so we’re teaming up to offer 1 lucky winner a free year-long subscription to Grace & Greens and a month’s supply of GEM daily bites*!

Enter to win:

Subscribe: Be sure you’re subscribed to Grace & Greens and The Curious Palate here on Substack! Cook: Cook something from this week’s healthy & easy meal plan. Share: When you make something you love, share a photo on Substack Notes and tag Grace Barker and The Curious Palate!

*The winner will be chosen on Sunday, April 12th and notified via email. One photo posted = one entry. Multiple entries are accepted for each new recipe you cook and share.

Big shout out to The Curious Palate and all of the wonderful moms out there who are prioritizing nourishment for everyone! It’s no small feat and the work you are doing is making a bigger impact than you know.

Which nourishing recipe are you most excited to make this week? Leave a comment below

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Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker & The Curious Palate

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ or 🔄 if you found it valuable? It helps more people discover Grace & Greens, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!

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