Sunny, 75, and seriously delicious — these are the thoughts I have about the beautiful state of California.

Thanks to Expo West, my husband and I now have a yearly trip on the books to LA. Something to know about us is that while we love a delicious home cooked meal, we are simply foodies through and through.

Traveling gives us an opportunity to try out new dishes and flavor pairings, experience another culture, and create memories that will be cherished for years to come.

Prior to any big trip, I spend lots of time researching restaurants and cafes that will deliver on something that’s seriously delicious. It’s important to me that they cook with quality ingredients and deliver a meal that is both nourishing to the body and the taste buds (truly not all that different from the standards I hold my own recipes to).

Additionally, it’s important that each restaurant I visit has option for gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan to ensure that everyone can enjoy a meal without worries of dietary restrictions of preferences.

While I’ve done a California round up in this past (here’s 2025’s round up), this is an updated version for 2026. We were so impressed with just about everywhere we went, and the two places that didn’t get raving reviews, didn’t make this list either.

Let’s dive in!

It wouldn’t be a trip to Cali without a visit to this super aesthetic grocery store. Not only is every piece of produce lined up absolutely perfectly, but the effort and precision to detail shines through for the hot bar too! Also, they are a Certified B Corp which means they are a mission-driven business doing good for people and the planet too.

We went twice on this trip, once for dinner and once for breakfast. Honestly, I think breakfast was better because it tasted even fresher and our meals were made to order. This is also a great stop to pick up a few healthy snacks for your trip, especially with many of the brands being better-for-you and minimal ingredient options.

What we ordered at Erewhon

For dinner, I had the salmon plate with the cabbage slaw and a combination of the roasted Japanese sweet potato and the giant butter beans. The beans were my favorite part of the whole meal, warm, softened and comforting after a long bit of travel.

Will ordered the chicken pot pie and the chicken tenders — an interesting combo, but he seemed to enjoy it!

Last year, I ordered a smoothie for breakfast while Will squealed with delight over his breakfast burrito. My smoothie was okay despite the large price tag, so I made a swap for a savory breakfast this year. And let me tell you… it did not disappoint. We both ordered the breakfast quesadillas on gluten-free Coyotas wraps (INCREDIBLE). Mine had eggs, avocado, turkey bacon, and peppers. Will’s had cheese, bacon, avocado, and eggs. Paired with the salsa, these were a delightful and surprisingly light breakfast.

Location: There are multiple locations, but we visited the Erewhon Santa Monica and the Erewhon Culver City.

2) Great White

This restaurant has been sitting on my must try list after spotting it in the distance during our travels last year. From the outdoor patio to the super fresh menu, I knew we would love it. Plus, their emphasis on Australian cafe culture greatly intrigued me since I lived in Australia for a short summer in college.

Fortunately, the day we decided to have lunch there, California was showing off with the beautiful weather. We sat on the patio, where the sunshine could warm our skin — the perfect pairing with the Spring breeze.

What we ordered at Great White

I was a bit overwhelmed with options because so much of the food sounded incredible! I landed on the Poke Bowl (albacore, cucumbers, avocado, fresno chili, seaweed salad, black rice, togarashi, sesame ginger dressing (gf)) and Will enjoyed the Tremendous Burger (double patty, caramelized fennel, american cheese, burger sauce, lettuce, fries).

My bowl was a 10/10 and we will definitely be going back. I also have my eye on the matcha latte for next time!

Location: We visited the location in Venice Beach, but they have multiple locations.

A favorite spot from last year’s visit was this allergen-friendly soft serve shop called Yoga-urt — Dare I say it’s even better than Pressed Juicery freeze.

With every flavor made from scratch, they tout that they’re “Redefining what dessert can be.” They use organic premium ingredients without any artificial ingredients or preservatives. Probiotics are also added for an extra boost to support immunity and digestive health.

If you’re a dessert lover and are looking for a healthy sweet treat in LA, you’re going to love this spot!

Not only are all of the yogurts and toppings both gluten and dairy-free, but they also taste so good! This is especially important for Will, as he gets so frustrated when a healthier or alternative doesn’t taste nearly as good as the original.

What we ordered at Yoga-urt

I got the kids soft serve with Peanut Butter Prana and Birthday Cake, then topped with Yoga-urt Brownies, strawberries, dark chocolate chips and dark chocolate sauce. Will enjoyed the Chocolate Bliss and Peanut Butter Prana, topped with Yoga-urt Brownies and chocolate sauce.

Location: We visited the location in Glendale, a short drive from Venice Beach, but they have multiple locations.

A surprisingly great spot we discovered on our trip was Pura Vida. I’d heard about this wellness brand with a variety of nourishing dishes based in Miami, but I had no idea it was in LA.

Their mission is '“Establish a standard of health & wellness in the community, by providing access to healthy and nutritious food, always.” I love this and felt excited to give it a try!

One night we were ravenous for dinner and our initial plans didn’t turn out. Fortunately, I discovered Pura Vida on the map and we drove our rental jeep to the location. Or so we thought.

Upon arrival, there was no restaurant, only a mall with a coming soon sign. Slightly disappointed and still very hungry, I continued to search on the map to confirm if this was the place. We walked all around the outside of the mall and then finally discovered that Pura Vida was tucked away inside the corner of the mall, separate from any food court.

What we ordered at Pura Vida

I ordered the Spicy Tuna bowl (raw wild tuna, cilantro jasmine rice, arugula, avocado, cucumber, radish, micro cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds, ponzu yuzu sauce*, spicy aioli) and Will enjoyed the Summer chicken bowl (roasted chicken, cilantro jasmine rice, arugula, avocado, pineapple, carrot, sweet bell pepper, micro cilantro, sesame seeds, spicy soy ginger side).

It was delightful — refreshing, satisfying, beautiful to the eyes, and reasonably priced for all that was loaded into the quality bowl. We will be going back!

Location: We visited the location in Costa Mesa, CA.

During our time in Anaheim, we usually venture out of the city to find restaurants. We tried to eat near the area this year, but I’m always disappointed with the taste or quality.

But this year, we did discover a new top spot that’s right in the heart of Anaheim. Puesto is a delicious taco spot, where quality is a top priority! You must go on Tuesday, where you can get half-off and maximize the amount of tacos you can get for your food budget.

They even have a whole story about why they use blue corn tortillas, including an emphasis on more protein and other health benefits compared to the average corn tortilla.

What we ordered at Puesto

We started with the complimentary seed oil-free chips & housemade molcajete salsa. I’m not always a fan of filling up on chips before a meal, but I was glad to enjoy a few of these crunchy chips dipped in their flavorful salsa.

We enjoyed these tacos:

Surf & Turf Heroé taco ( Signature crispy melted cheese, filet mignon, Maine lobster, avocado, crispy onions, Heroé sauce) — I ordered one without cheese!

Grilled Shrimp taco (Mexican shrimp, guajillo & pasilla chiles, grilled green tomatoes, tomatillo verde salsa, habanero yuzu kosho, cabbage)

Veggie taco (Signature crispy melted cheese, squash, zucchini, tomatillo verde salsa, cilantro aioli, zucchini chips (GF, V))

Chicken Al Pastor ( Signature crispy melted cheese, chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, avocado, piña habanero pico (GF)) — I ordered one without cheese!

Baja Fish (Puesto beer battered local fish, cabbage, guacamole, crema, Morita salsa) — Will ordered this one, but it was not GF

Location: We visited the location in Anaheim, CA.

Return visitors from last year, we headed to a local test kitchen situation where you can order from a variety of different restaurants. I immediately chose Goop kitchen, since I once again am so impressed by their mission.

“Our mission is to accelerate the clean-food movement by proving that eating clean can be delicious, satisfying, and accessible.”

What I ordered at Goop Kitchen

I had seen the Miso Salmon Bento Box (Teriyaki glazed salmon, organic brown rice, pickled ginger and wasabi, 7-minute egg, furikake, edamame and cucumber salad, cabbage and bok choy slaw with GCC carrot ginger vinaigrette, toasted sesame seeds, and a side of GCC teriyaki and miso honey vinaigrette) online and loved the way it was laid out for to-go, so I had to give it a try! Minus the wasabi, I loved everything included.

Last year, I got the The Umbrian Chicken Pesto Wrap, served in my favorite Coyotas cassava flour wrap. Next time, I think I’ll order this one again. I can’t get enough of those minimal-ingredient gluten-free wraps.

Location: We visited the to-go location in Venice, but they have multiple locations.

What’s next?

I can’t wait for you to enjoy this delicious and nourishing restaurants on your next visit to sunny California. In the mean time, you can enjoy some great tasting dishes, often inspired by meals I’ve eaten around the world, from the Grace & Greens recipe box or weekly menu.

Let us know in the comments — Do you have any upcoming travel plans? I’m headed to Japan, South Korea, and Paris soon!

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Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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