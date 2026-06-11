The ultimate Tokyo restaurant guide (with gluten-free/dairy-free options)

As a foodie who loves to travel, I spend an extensive amount of time researching before every single trip I go on. Some might call it obsessed, but the more preferred descriptor is passionate.

From researching all the hot spots (Are they actually worth the price…or the line?) to reviewing restaurant websites, exploring what they really stand for, I strive to create the ultimate (foodie) itinerary for every trip — one that prioritizes nourishing & quality food.

Whether you are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, or simply love quality food, this guide is for you. I fully believe that everyone deserves to enjoy a nourishing, authentic, and delicious meal, no matter how you eat!

Whether you’re planning a trip to the beautiful country of Japan, are currently on the fence about whether you should send it on purchasing the plane ticket (you should!), or simply want the inside scoop on what it’s like to eat your way through Tokyo, consider this your ultimate guide.

Included in this healthy foodie guide for Japan are:

10 must-try restaurants in Tokyo that are actually worth the hype

The best sushi in Tokyo , a 17-course Omakase that’s surprisingly budget-friendly

My favorite organic restaurant in Tokyo (with before and after photos of the spread)

5 must-try cafes in Tokyo, and the coffee tasting we had no idea we’d love

The best matcha in Japan and why the line out front is worth every minute

2 must-try markets in Tokyo and everything we got

Bonus resources for how to eat well, travel well, and feel good!

I hope this makes your travel experience to Japan even more enjoyable (and delicious)!

Experiencing cuisine from one of the healthiest countries in the world

10 must-try restaurants in Tokyo

Shibuya - Maruyamacho

After a 20+ hour travel day, a hot shower and a cozy bed sounded nice, but a nourishing meal in one of the healthiest countries in the world sounded even better!

We dropped our bags and wandered the streets of Tokyo before stumbling upon a welcoming spot — warm yellow lighting, a window peering right into the kitchen with something delicious being prepared, and a handful of diners who looked like they were heartily enjoying their meal.

Trying our best to navigate ordering through the few words we knew in Japanese, the waiter quickly responded to us in English, recommending a few dishes and describing them with great joy.

We sat filled with anticipation until our warm bowls arrived. Beautiful steaming dishes were placed in front of us, with a few small bowls filled with pickled veggies to accompany them.

As we dove right in, I couldn’t help but be filled with so much awe — we were in Japan, a place where the enjoyment of food is prioritized, dining on an absolutely delicious meal — I knew we were going to like it here. And the rest of the trip continued to confirm it!

What we got: I ordered the Oyakodon, which is one of the most common chicken & rice dishes in Japan. It’s warm, savory, and simple — one I’ll be making at home for sure.

Japan, 〒104-0061 Tokyo, Chuo City, Ginza, 2 Chome−6−12 Okura House 12F

With Australia being so close to Japan, we had our fair share of Australian-style meals on this trip. Also, many restaurants in Tokyo don’t open until 11 am, so we opted for Bills twice since it aligned with our early-riser vibe. They offer fresh, vibrant dishes made with lots of seasonal ingredients.

What we got: Both days, I got the fresh aussie - salmon gravadlax, poached eggs, seasonal greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes and fresh shiso furikake. You absolutely must try their homemade paleo bread; it was incredible with raw almond butter on top!

Fun fact: Australian food has a reputation for being top quality and very safe, making it a high-demand item for many in Japan.

Best Sushi in Tokyo (Omakase on a Budget)

Japan, 〒150-0002 Tokyo, Shibuya, 1 Chome−6−4 1階

In all my research, there was lots of chatter about booking an Omakase while in Japan. This is considered a chef-curated experience, with many sushi courses, and as you can imagine, it can greatly range in price ($100 - $300)

But, a few weeks ahead of traveling, you can book a reserved lunch for less than $50 — a major steal!

This was truly a highlight experience, sitting at a table directly across from the sushi chef, as he prepared all 17 courses for us to enjoy! Bluefin tuna, Hamachi (yellowtail), and Hotate (scallop) were our favorites, but everything tasted so fresh.

It was fascinating to watch the chef’s attention to detail as he carefully explained, prepared, and plated each fish course.

They were also very accommodating to dietary preferences, which is a big plus.

What we got: The chef-curated 17 course Omakase meal

Fun fact: Omakase translates to “I leave it up to you.” The dining experience is all about relaxing and enjoying, leaving it up to the chef to curate a variety of delicious dishes for you to try.

Japan, 〒160-0013 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Kasumigaokamachi, 5−7 E棟

Since I first laid eyes on the wood-fire cooking technique and beautiful menu of seasonal ingredients, I knew I had to try it! We had the opportunity to speak with the manager and learn more about their emphasis on sustainability — everything from the reused flower arrangements that decorated the restaurant to the use of misfit veggies delivered from Kyotanba Kyoshi Farm, turning them into something delicious.

I highly recommend visiting for dinner, as the building is beautifully lit and situated in a small park on the outskirts of the city.

Seated right near the wood stove, I was so impressed with the technique and level of detail the chef used in creating every dish. The meal was warm and balanced, and I was glad to experience local ingredients in such a relaxing atmosphere.

What we got: Jumbo mushrooms and seasonal wood-grilled vegetables, the Aged tuna tartare and tofu hummus, hokaido shikai Ezo deer loin, and a Japanese Black Beef filet.

My favorite organic restaurant in Tokyo

Japan, 〒107-0062 Tokyo, Minato City, Minamiaoyama, 3 Chome−9−3 池上ビル １階

An organic restaurant and market that emphasizes food as medicine, this immediately made my must-try list. And it lived up to its name! It was one of the most nourishing and balanced meals I enjoyed the entire trip.

Will and I had the pleasure of speaking with the owner, quickly discovering we both attended Expo West earlier this year — what a small world!

Every dish they offer is gluten-free, and the restaurant can easily accommodate other dietary preferences like vegan or vegetarian as well. They source all organic vegetables from local partner farms and offer a variety of raw sweets as well!

This is a great lunch spot located right near a park, perfect for lounging.

What we got: We enjoyed the set meal, with green pea chicken, purple rice, beet potato salad, cabbage slaw, soup, and a moist gluten-free banana bread.

Fun fact: Japanese set meals, often with a broth, a side of rice, a few bowls of vegetables or sauce, and a main dish are very common. There are no specific rules or orders to enjoying, you can simply mix & match or eat as you like.

2 Chrome in Yoyogi

The perfect meeting place for dinner with friends, we grabbed a table at this local spot near Yoyogi park. Each of us ordered a Japanese set menu, but swapped out the protein. Unlike in the US, the most common proteins are fish, eggs, and beef. I only enjoyed chicken a handful of times for the duration of our trip.

The rice at this spot was especially yummy, and it’s inspiring me to purchase a quality rice maker once I return home.

What we got: The Japanese set menu

5 must-try cafes in Tokyo

Everyone knows matcha is all the rage in Japan, so it was a sweet surprise to discover Tokyo has exceptional tasting coffee too! Most well-known for their pour-over techniques, dare I say a quality cup of coffee is just as vital to try as the famous matcha latte.

2-3-5 Higashiyama,Meguro,Tokyo

Wandering the streets of Tokyo is one of my favorite ways to discover a new place to enjoy. There is no lack of great food, and you can often tell if it’s good by the amount of diners inside.

We stumbled upon Lowkey one early morning in search for coffee, and ended up staying for an hour or two. The acai bowls were delicious and a refreshing change from rice at every single meal. It’s a unique, hip-hop vibe, but it was fun to watch the locals come in for their regular coffee or breakfast.

What we got: The drip coffee & acai bowls

If Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory were turned into a cafe, it would probably look like this. With tall ceilings, baristas meticulously brewing fresh cups of joe, and pastry chefs filling, icing, and lining up pastries along the case, this Starbucks Reserve was a sight to take in.

I was on a mission to grab the matcha here, but with it being sold out, I took it as my sign to indulge in a coffee tasting with Will instead. Sitting at the counter across from the barista, we watched closely as water was bubbled up in beaker-looking containers, perfectly warming the water to pair with the ground beans. They tout it as “sharing an immersive experience with you,” and I felt exactly that!

What we got: The flight included roasted beans from Nicaragua, Tokyo, and Ethiopia.

The best matcha in Tokyo

3 Chome-14-6 Ginza, Chuo City, Tokyo 104-0061, Japan

With a matcha spot on every corner, I was struggling to decide where to go. Nothing had piqued my fancy just yet, until I noticed a little white brick opening with a fluttering shade as the door. After further inspection, there was a line across the street — “This is the one,” I said to Will.

We waited about 45 minutes, which surprisingly flew by, knowing we were about to witness a matcha ceremony firsthand. Once it was our turn, we stepped into the small storefront and chose our matcha — oat milk & lightly sweetened!

The matcha barista (if that’s what you call them?!) began the process of generously scooping in the vibrant green matcha with a small hook spoon before adding in hot water. She then took the spider-like whisk and began to aerate the matcha to create the optimal flavor. Unlike other places, she seemed to stir it for almost a full minute — I was so impressed. The light and fluffy matcha smoothly poured onto the milky base, and we were off.

Finding a spot around the corner, I whirled it altogether and gave it a taste — absolutely delicious! No wonder people wait in line so long.

I highly recommend you get here early and grab a spot in line. They will sell out of matcha, so you want to get there before everyone else.

What we got: The traditional matcha with oat milk, half-sweetened.

Fun fact: Matcha is a finely ground powder of green tea leaves that originated in China, but is quite popular in Japan. It is rich in antioxidants, amino acids, and it's bright green color is from the chlorophyll in the green tea leaves. It can be enjoyed unsweetened, but I enjoy it with a little bit of sweetness!

2-chōme-7-6 Nishiasakusa, Taito City, Tokyo

For an afternoon pick me up, you must visit this bakery must known for its multi-colored cake. The best part is that it’s a 100% vegan and gluten-free cafe, using different fruits and vegetables to give it a vibrant and colorful look. The chocolate cake was also so decadent and delicious.

Every place we visit, I love to discover the better-for-you sweet treat bakeries and cafes. I’m a firm believer that every vacation should include some delicious desserts. Whether you or someone you’re traveling with has certain dietary restrictions, this spot has something for everyone to enjoy!

This bakery is right near Ueno Park, making it the perfect stop after viewing the Cherry Blossoms in the afternoon.

What we got: The multi-colored rainbow cake & the chocolate cake and an iced coffee

2 must-try markets in Tokyo

Tsukiji Fish Market

Winding streets with fresh sushi and lots of food on sticks, this market was exactly what I had pictured the Japanese food scene to be like. There’s a large street food culture, and everything is relatively cheap.

I highly recommend going off vibes — we enjoyed some really great, high-quality options and saw some other vendors that just looked a bit dirty.

Our favorite foods from the market

Tamagoyaki, which is a layered omelet made with mirin and sugar

Roasted whole Japanese sweet potato

Fresh rainbow nigiri

Tuna roll sushi

There are also lots of Wagyu beef, fruit skewers, and pancake-style foods to try as well.

Pro tip: When deciding which sushi vendor to purchase from, go for the stalls that don’t smell fishy. Also, choose stalls that are putting out fresh sushi as you arrive, which means lots of people are stopping by!

Ameyoko Shopping District

If you’ve seen the scene in Crazy Rich Asians 2 where Nick, Rachel, Araminta & Colin are grabbing a bunch of dishes to share in the market, you’ve basically seen this shopping district.

After wandering the streets to take in the scents and choose a spot to enjoy lunch, we landed upon a spot that had our first beef bulgogi in a cast-iron for the trip! I was really excited about this dish, and it’s best served in a cast-iron since it makes the rice extra crispy. We also shared sashimi, and Will ordered some crispy chicken wings too.

Sitting in the restaurant with the buzz of people all around and the combination of delicious scents was mesmerizing. Just as busy as the train, but quite the opposite in terms of vibes. I fully felt immersed and in the moment for this whole dining experience!

What we got: Beef bulgogi served in a cast-iron, sashimi, and crispy chicken wings

Pro tip: Many restaurants expect or require you to order a drink with your meal. If you don’t drink, you can opt for iced Oolong or hot green tea — two of our favorites.

Eat well, travel well, feel good!

Of all the places I visited, Japan truly has made the top of the list for me — it’s clean, absolutely beautiful, and the food is incredible.

Whether you’re planning a trip to Tokyo, searching for allergen-friendly restaurants in Japan, or just looking for healthy restaurants while in Japan, you deserve to feel your best while traveling!

For more resources to eat well and feel good wherever you are in the world, check out more by Grace & Greens:

Feel inspired to cook healthy meals that actually taste good with the recipe box, connect with me on social media, check out what I’m buying to support my health these days, or learn more about getting more personalized support with 1:1 health coaching.